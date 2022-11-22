Fort Bragg honors Bobby Hagy: Building is named after Bassett native

To soldiers, he was known as Command Sgt. Maj. Bobby Reese Hagy. But to everyone else, he was simply Bobby.

A native of Bassett, Bobby was a wrestler and football player at Bassett High School. He was also a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet.

“He always knew he wanted to be a Soldier,” Julie Hagy, his wife, said after the building dedication ceremony which was held at the 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) on Nov. 1 at Fort Bragg, N.C. According to Hagy, Bobby was quiet in high school, but still mischievous — and always had a twinkle in his blue eyes.

A few tears and laughs were shared by attendees at the building dedication ceremony in remembrance of Bobby’s commitment to his nation, his family, his faith and his comrades. Friends of Bobby shared informal stories about the days they went duck hunting together with his beloved dogs Goose, Maverick and Ruppy; airborne jumps that sometimes didn’t go according to plan; and much more. The ceremony date of Nov. 1 highlighted the date of Bobby’s Army enlistment: Nov. 1, 1984.

Upon completing Basic Combat Training, Basic Airborne School and Parachute Rigger School, Bobby was assigned in July 1985 to the 1st Corps Support Command’s 600th Quartermaster Company at Fort Bragg as a parachute inspector and tester.

He served 26 years on jump status and was one of only four active-duty parachute rigger sergeants major. Except when deployed, he spent his entire career at Fort Bragg, serving in every leadership position from squad leader to command sergeant major.

From Aug. 30, 2011, to July 1, 2014, Bobby served as the command sergeant major for the 528th SB. Following his time at the 528th, Bobby served in United States Army Special Operations Command until his retirement in 2017.

“I think there’s just a really great community at the 528th,” Hagy said. “I think that was extremely important for Bobby’s career. He just loved training Soldiers, always had a plan and led by example in every aspect of life. He was our family’s entire world.”

Following his retirement, Bobby battled an invisible enemy of blood cancer three times and a severe brain infection that took his life on April 28, 2021 at the age of 55.

Hagy carries with her a handwritten message that her husband wrote on the back of a notebook that says: “Speak Faith and Victory into the Future: I declare health. I declare favor. I declare abundance. I declare that Julie and my future is brighter than ever before.”

Mementos such as this note written by the 528th SB hero will never be forgotten. For those who enter Hagy Hall, they will be informed of his presence and the level of professionalism he left behind for others to follow in all areas of their lives.

“The Army was a huge part of his life, but it wasn’t all he was,” Hagy said. “It was a piece of him, just like the outdoors and his faith.”