Four community engagement sessions set for uptown

Uptown plans

Uptown Partnership (UP) invites residents to share their views on the community with four engagements sessions.

It begins with a session Monday evening at TAD Space and will continue every few weeks, ending June 4.

The series is to solicit input on the recommendations received from consulting group Downtown Economics on the Community Driven Uptown Vision Plan which was focused on revitalization efforts in the uptown commercial business district.

Business owners, property owners, organizations, community members and other stakeholders are invited to share their feelings on some of the recommendations for the revitalization of the Uptown commercial business district that were put forward in the Vision Plan presented in March by Downtown Economics.

“These sessions will present opportunities for you to hear the recommendations made, to share your thoughts on the recommendations, and to discuss how we begin to work together as a whole community on the implementation of the community’s revitalization efforts moving forward,” a press release states.

To register for a session, contact UP Executive Director Kathy Deacon at 276-212-2060 or kathydeacon@martinsvilleup.com or click on the links in the online version of this article on www.martinsvillebulletin.com. The schedule is:

Livestock judging

The Virginia Cooperative Extension in Patrick County and the Patrick County Fair Rotary Club in Stuart are hosting a livestock judging event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Patrick County Fair Grounds, 420 Woodland Drive.

At 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. there will be a check-in/weigh-in held for all livestock entries of beef, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens. The main barn is not available, only the show ring; entries will not be able to bed in the barn.

The rabbit show will begin at 9:30 a.m., and all other shows will follow immediately after the completion of the prior show with the poultry show, beef showmanship, beef classes by age, goat showmanship, market goat, breeding meat goat, sheep showmanship, market lamb and junior ewe.

The schedule is subject to change depending on the number of classes per species.

The event is open to the public. For more information, https://patrick.ext.vt.edu/.

More housing

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC), utilizing a Virginia Housing grant, has provided funding for the development of 115 affordable residential units throughout the West Piedmont Planning District. The initial goal was 20 units, which must be developed by June 30, 2024.

Residential housing is to consist of both owner-occupied and renter-occupied units. Affordable housing, in the context of this grant, consists of income of individuals or families no higher than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). In many of the developments, funding provided by the WPPDC is being leveraged with funding from other agencies and sources such as the City of Martinsville, the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, Hope VI grants, the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and others.

In 2021, the WPPDC was one of 21 Planning District Commissions (PDCs) across the Commonwealth to receive a share of a $40 million grant award distributed across the PDCs by Virginia Housing for the purpose of developing affordable housing; the WPPDC was awarded $2 million as part of this three-year initiative. For its part in developing 115 units of affordable housing, the WPPDC has only used $1.6 million.

The $400,000 not used this year will be allocated to the next two years of the program and will fund the activities associated with the program including housing development consultant(s), staff activities, public comment activities, and legal review. Currently, $220,000 of the $1.6 million has not been awarded.

