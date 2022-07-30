Francis Zehr, "epitome of what it meant to be a public servant," dies

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Francis Zehr," reads a statement released by Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams. "I had the privilege of knowing Francis over the years as a colleague, a friend, and as a source of inspiration. He was the epitome of what it meant to be a public servant and he put the best interests of Henry County at the center of every decision he made as a member of the Board of Supervisors. Francis was a true advocate for our schools during his tenure on the school board and his steadfastness during deliberations was only matched by his compassion for our students and teachers. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Mr. Zehr.”