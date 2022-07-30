 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Francis Zehr, "epitome of what it meant to be a public servant," dies

  • 0
Francis Zehr

Zehr

Henry County School Board member Francis Zehr has died.

Zehr was in his third term on the school board, which he has served as chairman. He also has served Henry County on the Board of Supervisors for many years.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Francis Zehr," reads a statement released by Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams. "I had the privilege of knowing Francis over the years as a colleague, a friend, and as a source of inspiration. He was the epitome of what it meant to be a public servant and he put the best interests of Henry County at the center of every decision he made as a member of the Board of Supervisors. Francis was a true advocate for our schools during his tenure on the school board and his steadfastness during deliberations was only matched by his compassion for our students and teachers. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Mr. Zehr.”

People are also reading…

His death was announced Saturday evening by the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unfilled needs remain as new school year nears

Unfilled needs remain as new school year nears

Henry County is in need of 14 bus drivers and three special population bus aides. Their staffing shortage extends not only to bus drivers, but includes a shortage of teachers and support staff.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert