School bus crash injures two

A crash involving a Martinsville school bus injured a student and a passenger of a second vehicle on Wednesday morning.

$20K to Startup graduates

Startup Martinsville-Henry County program graduates receive a total of $20,000 for their local small businesses at the Startup MHC Awards.

Two parties ended in gunfire

Multiple agencies responded to two shootings early Sunday morning, both stemming from parties attended mostly by juveniles.

