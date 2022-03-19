Free produce for seniors through SAAA; fair exhibit guidelines released

Free produce for seniors

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors, or the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program, is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging. Eligible senior citizens may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at participating famers markets.

The number of people who can participate is limited. Beginning on Wednesday, April 6, Southern Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) will take applications over the phone. SAAA will also continue to take applications throughout the following weeks while the supply of coupons lasts.

To qualify, participants must: be 60 years of age or older on or before June 1; be a resident of Danville, Martinsville, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County; not live with or be an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce and have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program.

To apply for coupons, contact SAAA at 632-644 or toll-free at 1-800-468-4571. Applicants must be prepared to provide total gross household income information when applying over the phone or in person.

Fair exhibits

The Competitive Exhibit Packet has been released for the various contests that will be held at the SecondAnnual Henry County Fair, presented by VisitMartinsville. The fair will have a variety of categories that people can enter their items in for a chance to win fair ribbons and prizes.

The categories include: fresh fruits and vegetables, canned fruits, canned vegetables and meats, pickles and relishes, bread, candy, pies, flowers and plants, quilts, crocheting, knitting and textiles. The Competitive Exhibit Contests are sponsored by Bryant Radio in Collinsville.

“These contests are a staple feature of many county fairs across the country, and will give people in our region the opportunity to showcase their agricultural, homemaking and crafts skills," stated Roger Adams, director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair, in a press release.

The packet with the rules, categories and registration form can be download from the fair website at www.HenryCountyVaFair.com/special-events or can be picked up at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office.

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 21-24 on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway, and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 24.

For more information, call the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.

