Olivia Garrett of Henry County, Craig McCroskey of Bassett and Joe Sumner of Martinsville represent the local area in the second cohort of the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI).

VRLI is the Commonwealth's only leadership program to focus solely on developing rural Virginia's existing and emerging leader, a press release states. The 28 students come from 24 rural localities.

The program will start Thursday through Saturday in Danville. Future stops include Tappahannock on the Middle Peninsula, St. Paul in Southwestern Virginia and Staunton in the Shenandoah Valley.

In those visits the participants will meet and learn from local residents and fully immerse themselves in the area while building critical leadership, community and economic development skills through programming and presentations from subject area experts, the release states.

They also will be paired with industry leader mentors to complete a community impact project that puts their leadership skills into practice with the goal of bringing economic and community development opportunities to their community, the release states.

“The Virginia Rural Center has long recognized the unique opportunities and challenges to living, working, and leading in rural Virginia,” Virginia Rural Center Executive Director Kristie Proctor stated in the release. “Through VRLI, our goal is to create a space for aspiring leaders to develop skills, network with peers, and find innovative ways to support rural communities across the Commonwealth.”

“The data is clear. Rural Virginia is losing residents every time the population is counted. The Virginia Rural Center created VRLI as a tool to help rural Virginians who want to continue to live and lead in their community find ways to better serve the community they love,” Center for Rural Virginia (CFVR) Founding Member, current Chairman of CFRV and Senator Frank Ruff said.

“VRLI embodies many of the characteristics that are inherently rural- building connections, finding common ground, and working together,“ Council for Rural Virginia Chair Bryan Davi said. “The VRLI program relies on the work of the Virginia Rural Center and partners who have united to create each component of the program from the VRLI curriculum to the critical funding needed to sustain the program.”