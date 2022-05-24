Gauntlet business award winners to be announced Wednesday

Seventeen potential new uptown business owners will learn Wednesday which among them will share $75,000 in funding to bring their dreams to reality.

They are participants in The GAUNTLET, a program of The Advancement Foundation, whose website calls it Virginia’s largest business program. The program’s stated goal is to develop business knowledge, pair entrepreneurs with mentors and open up numerous resources for new and expanding businesses.

Earlier this year, Uptown Partnership (UP), with match funding from the City of Martinsville, received the governor’s Community Business Launch grant through a competitive process across Virginia. The purpose of the $90,000 grant is to multiply business development training and resources to enable new or existing businesses to accelerate growth and success through The Gauntlet Business Program and Competition, a press release states.

The majority of the program participants gave presentations on their businesses plans April 27at TAD Space in uptown Martinsville. The program-completion ceremony and announcement of awards will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Vinton War Memorial in Vinton and can be seen over Facebook at TAFGAUNTLET.

The proposals for new businesses which were presented at the April 27 event are:

An uptown events venue, by Kirk Cotter, who runs Mountain Valley Artisan Barn and a commercial venue in Axton. They hold craft classes and festivals and host events such as weddings.

A shop with brand name fashions at affordable prices by Jason Grodensky and Kristi Hodges of The Men’s Room and The Boutique. Both are Martinsville natives who had moved away and returned.

Renewable Brewing by Herb Atwell and Peggy Donovan, who run Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton and plan to open a brewery in uptown Martinsville.

Unique Styles & Designs Floral Boutique expansion by Shatera Robertson. She had been arranging decorations for friends for 15 years before going to floral school in Greensboro, N.C., to start a shop.

Faithfully Yours by Venena Preston. She is a Hampton University graduate and a fashion designer who had a bridal shop and handled celebrity weddings. She worked in railroad also, for 25 years.

Children First Pediatrics by Dr. Mary Beth Noonan, a board-certified pediatrician who has been in practice for more than 25 years, with 15 in Martinsville. She said she would like to expand into a larger space and “also like to have supportive services all in one building,” including mental health and therapy.

Rudy’s Girl Media by Natalie Hodge. Hodge said she moved back to the area in 2016 and formed her company “to champion multi-media content development in our community.” She and Hasan Davis are working on 30 W. Main St. in uptown Martinsville. The lower level will be RGM Studios.

A Made in Martinsville shop to sell locally made products, by Forrest Forschmiedt of Grattan Creek Handcrafted soaps. He has help

Customiz3 Designs by Duncan Moore. It started “as a hobby that is truly still like magic to me, and that is 3D printing – 3D printing is something that you take any concept, any object, and design it, that your imagination can produce, then make it into a reality,” Moore said.

LTL Trichology by Chantella Hairston. She said she had been a cosmetologist for 29 years, when she has noticed “a lot of hair loss, and hair loss is one of the largest epidemics in the world.” She studied in Georgia to become a licensed, certified trichologist, a specialist in hair and scalp diseases.

Wood Work Wellness by Shane Wood and Paula Plaster Wood. Shane Wood works in a dental laboratory, and his wife is a Nurse Practitioner. They bought and are fixing up a house on Starling Avenue to go “into the aesthetics realm” which would include skin, weight loss, counseling and “anything that you could think of that gives you a better feeling,” he said.

A child care center for children with special needs, by Registered Nurse Sierra Barrow. “A lot of parents have been unemployed or not been able to work because they have to stay home and take care of their child with special needs,” Barrow said. She was inspired by a niece with cerebral palsy. She has been a pediatrics care manager for the past six years.

Other proposals which are listed as part of the program are:

Books & Crannies by DeShanta Hairston.

Dependable Home Healthcare by Tanya Jones-Harrison.

Backspace Coffee by Josh Blancas.

Meche’s Beauty by Mercedes Moreno.

Caring Hands Transportation by Loronia Gravely.

Those business plans were scored by three judges: Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon, entrepreneur Derrick Ziglar Jr. of Ziglar Properties LLC and Tyler Carter of Carter B&T.

“The Advancement Foundation is looking at all the scores the business plans received, and they will apply some other criteria” to choose three to five winners who will split $75,000 in grant funding to start their businesses in uptown Martinsville, Deacon said.

Program sponsors include Carter Bank and Trust and The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Community partners are Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Patrick & Henry Community College, Longwood Small Business Development Center and SCORE.

