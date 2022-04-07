Giselle Lopez RISEs to the top: P&HCC student has chance of winning business competition

Six months ago, Giselle Lopez entered the RISE business competition with a good idea and an open mind. After weeks of training, working and competing through the various levels of the competition, she has earned a spot in the final round and chance to pitch her business idea to a panel of business experts.

Just like in the popular show “Shark Tank,” Lopez will have only a few moments to pique the interest of the panel. And, just like the show, real money is on the line. The winning entrepreneurs will split $10,000.

The RISE Business competition is a collaboration between Longwood and Averett Universities, Hampden-Sydney College, Patrick & Henry Community College, the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center and the SOVA Innovation Hub.

The RISE Collaborative is designed to help college students who see a solution to a problem and have an idea for a business to get the help they need to bring their idea to life. The developers hope the competition will raise small business development and entrepreneurship in Southern Virginia.

Lopez's plan is to open a dual-purpose salon and photography studio which will serve as a one-stop shop for anyone preparing for a special occasion.

She said the six-month-long process has been a reward in itself.

“I am here for the ride even if I don’t win. I went in wanting to learn,” she said. “Regardless of the outcome, I will leave with knowledge, information, and mentors for the future that I can’t get anywhere else. Being a first-generation college student, this is the guidance I need.”

Over the course of the competition, Lopez has honed her business idea from a distant dream to a fully conceptualized business with a pitch-ready business plan.

“I had a business idea floating around in my head for about two years, and when I saw the ad [for the competition], that idea immediately popped in my mind,” she said.

“A lot of the other candidates have really good ideas," she said. "When they told me I had won a spot in the competition alongside these competitors, I was like ‘Oh wow.' I thought: ‘This is real. This is happening. I am excited. I am going to give it my all.’

She siad also felt some intimation because she was older than many of the other candidates. Since the competition is open to any current college student or high schooler who is dually enrolled in college courses, most of the competitors are traditional college-age or younger. Lopez is a nontraditional student pursuing her degree in small business management from Patrick & Henry Community College while also working full time and raising two kids.

“Doing the RISE Competition while also raising kids and working---it’s amazing,” says P&HCC’s Business Technology Professor Nancy Phillips, Ph.D. “I feel like she deserves a prize just because of that. We are so proud of her.”

Phillips is part of the planning committee for the competition and is one of Lopez’s professors at P&HCC.

Although winning the competition would give her a significant boost, Lopez said, she intends to start her new business with or without the prize money.

“I do see my business in five years. Maybe even more than one location or a mobile service. I see it happening regardless of winning. Whether I win or not, I want to make it happen. If I don’t win, I’ll just work harder,” she said.

For more information about RISE, visit https://sovarise.com/cbpc/.

