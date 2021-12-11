Government and Business Briefs

A full list of current openings is available at www.YesMartinsville.com/Crown.

Fentanyl bill introduced

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) introduced the Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act on on Wednesday.

Currently, fentanyl and fentanyl related substances temporarily fall under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) due to a temporary scheduling order that runs through Feb.18, 2022. Due to the increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl and fentanyl related substances (FRS), this bill will address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues in the schedule I category as well as grant researchers the ability to conduct studies on these substances, a press release states.

The Halt Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act closely tracks recommendations to Congress submitted by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in September. It would permanently place fentanyl related substances (FRS) into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), simplify registration processes for certain research with Schedule I substances, removing barriers that currently impede such work, and provide for exemption of individual FRS from Schedule I when evidence demonstrates it is appropriate.