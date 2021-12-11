Government and Business Briefs

Crown Holdings to hold job fair
To fill more than 100 jobs, Crown Holdings Inc. (www.crowncork.com) will hold a hiring event and conducting interviews for its new beverage can manufacturing facility in Ridgeway Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (870 Commonwealth Crossing Parkway, Ridgeway).
The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will supply beverage cans to the company's customers serving a variety of categories including sparkling water, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks, teas, nutritional beverages, hard seltzers, craft beers and cocktails.
Crown asks that candidates apply online prior to the event or bring resumes when they attend. Dress accordingly, as some interviews will be conducted during the event.
With over 100 full-time jobs available, Crown is hiring for a variety of positions including quality inspectors, mechanics, chemical process operators, fork-lift operators, supervisors and more. Entry-level positions start at $19 to $35 per hour. Employees also enjoy an excellent comprehensive benefits package, including paid medical and dental insurance, paid holidays and vacation, 401K with match, tuition reimbursement and more, according to a press release.
A full list of current openings is available at www.YesMartinsville.com/Crown.
Fentanyl bill introduced
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) introduced the Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act on on Wednesday.
Currently, fentanyl and fentanyl related substances temporarily fall under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) due to a temporary scheduling order that runs through Feb.18, 2022. Due to the increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl and fentanyl related substances (FRS), this bill will address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues in the schedule I category as well as grant researchers the ability to conduct studies on these substances, a press release states.
The Halt Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act closely tracks recommendations to Congress submitted by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in September. It would permanently place fentanyl related substances (FRS) into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), simplify registration processes for certain research with Schedule I substances, removing barriers that currently impede such work, and provide for exemption of individual FRS from Schedule I when evidence demonstrates it is appropriate.
“Fentanyl and its analogues are fuels that stoke the fire of the opioid crisis devastating families across the country,” stated Griffith in the release. “This bill introduced by Congressman Latta and I would recognize the danger of fentanyl related substances by permanently scheduling them while also allowing researchers to study their effects. As drug overdoses continue to claim tens of thousands of lives each year in our country, our bill offers a way to make progress amid the tragedy of addiction.”
Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate.
“Chinese fentanyl is fueling the overdose epidemic, flooding through our southern border with the help of the drug cartels,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. To ensure law enforcement has the tools to combat this trend, we cannot let this Schedule I classification lapse.”
Eastman announcement
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase $500 million of Eastman’s common stock, it announced Tuesday.
The ASR is in addition to previously planned repurchases, and the company is now targeting $1 billion of repurchases in 2021. Eastman also announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization by $2.5 billion. ASR repurchases will be under the previous February 2018 $2 billion Board share repurchases authorization.
Upon completion of the ASR, Eastman will have authorization to repurchase another approximately $2.85 billion of shares.
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Willie McLain said, “This accelerated share repurchase and the Board’s additional share repurchase authorization demonstrate our confidence in Eastman’s growth strategy and our commitment to delivering value to our stockholders.”