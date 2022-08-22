Government meeting agendas: City; county; and BZA, hookah bar and solar farms

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Henry County Administration Building. On the agenda are:

Award of contract re: radio system microwave consultant, for Public Safety

Additional appropriation of asset forfeiture funds - commonwealth's attorney and sheriff's office

Award of contract for courthouse security improvements - sheriff's office

Additional appropriation and award of contract re: Comprehensive Classification and Compensation Study - human resources

Monthly reports and updates on delinquent tax collection efforts and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation

Consideration of a fire-EMS mutual aid agreement

Comment period for the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, sheriff's office

Consideration of a resolution designating Phase 6A of the Dick and Willie Passage Trail as Public Outdoor Recreation land, and consideration of a resolution authorizing a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the trail.

Closed session for discussion of appointees to the boards of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, Parks and Recreation, Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities and Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program; discussion of pending legal matters; acquisition and/or disposal of real estate; and discussion of as-yet unannounced industries

Consideration of a resolution adding Dupont Road to the Va. Department of Transportation Secondary System

Public hearings on rezoning applications for Joseph Clark, Randy and Tina Williams, Katy Winesette and Glenna T. Young

Presentation by the HCM Firefighters Association

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

The agenda includes:

Present awards to Martinsville Middle School students who recently participated in Virginia Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor Contest”

Hear an update from Sovah Health regarding operations at the Martinsville hospital

Hear an update on Martinsville Mustangs baseball.

Hear an update on the local public bus system, PART

Hear an update on the City’s utility outage call-in system

Consider adoption of a resolution setting the allocation percentage for personal property tax relief for qualifying vehicles in the City of Martinsville for tax year 2022

BZA

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville. The purpose of public hearings at this meeting will be to receive citizen input into the possible issuance of Special Use Permits (SUP) for the following cases:

Frederick Wooden and Larry Jones are requesting a SUP to establish a recreational hookah bar in an existing restaurant building at 2089 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

Michael Crowley, P.E., Crowley Professional Engineers Firebird and Thunder Solar are requesting a SUP to allow for the construction of two large-scale solar energy facilities generally bounded by Ebony Drive and Aladdin Drive in the Ridgeway District and zoned Agricultural District A-1. One tract is about 41 acres and the other tract is about 33 acres. The proposal is to develop a 5 MW and 3 MW facility.

The applications for these requests may be seen in the Department of Planning, Zoning & Inspection between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.