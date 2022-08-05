 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Government meeting agendas: City schools, City Council and public hearing for county schools

  • 0

MCPS

The Martinsville City School Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday -- which also is the first day of school for the system -- at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

On the agenda are:

  • Closed session
  • Recognition of former school board members, MCPS V3 Certified Company Award and VSBA Media Honor Roll Awards
  • Instructional overviews presented by school principals
  • A presentation on school safety presented by T.J. Slaughter
  • Information on summer conferences presented by Dr. Angliee Downing and Cary Wright
  • Action on the Governors School board representative
  • Action on the VSBA Delegate Assembly selection
  • Consideration of policy

People are also reading…

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

The agenda includes:

  • A public hearing on the Martinsville Historic District 2022 update
  • An update from Sovah Health regarding operations at the Martinsville hospital
  • Information from United Way of Henry County & Martinsville about a proposed housing eviction prevention program and a request for City funding
  • An update from Martinsville City Schools Director of School Safety T.J. Slaughter on safety and security measures planned for the upcoming school year
  • Hear information related to the enforcement of the City Code regarding property maintenance violations

HCPS

The Henry County School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to hear names submitted for consideration for the role as interim school board member representing the Ridgeway District, filling the unexpired term left vacant the passing of Francis Zehr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert