Government meeting agendas: City schools, City Council and public hearing for county schools

MCPS
The Martinsville City School Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday -- which also is the first day of school for the system -- at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
On the agenda are:
- Closed session
- Recognition of former school board members, MCPS V3 Certified Company Award and VSBA Media Honor Roll Awards
- Instructional overviews presented by school principals
- A presentation on school safety presented by T.J. Slaughter
- Information on summer conferences presented by Dr. Angliee Downing and Cary Wright
- Action on the Governors School board representative
- Action on the VSBA Delegate Assembly selection
- Consideration of policy
City Council
Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.
The agenda includes:
- A public hearing on the Martinsville Historic District 2022 update
- An update from Sovah Health regarding operations at the Martinsville hospital
- Information from United Way of Henry County & Martinsville about a proposed housing eviction prevention program and a request for City funding
- An update from Martinsville City Schools Director of School Safety T.J. Slaughter on safety and security measures planned for the upcoming school year
- Hear information related to the enforcement of the City Code regarding property maintenance violations
HCPS
The Henry County School Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to hear names submitted for consideration for the role as interim school board member representing the Ridgeway District, filling the unexpired term left vacant the passing of Francis Zehr.