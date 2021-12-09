Grace Network reflects on first 15 years

Seeking a better option, a few area churches, with the help of the local Ministerial Association and a small grant, formed a board to find a new way to help those in an emergency or crisis. They created Grace Network, a faith-based organization that does not seek government grants or funding.

From the start, the organization’s mission has been helping people in crisis maintain their housing and utilities and feed their families, Hinchcliff said. That mission has never wavered.

Clients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis during Grace’s weekday office hours. All clients are screened and interviewed by volunteers to determine their financial situation, their crisis and what help Grace may provide.

Clients must live in Martinsville or Henry County, and they must provide identification and proof of their income and expenses.

There is no income limit for getting assistance, Hinchcliff said, adding that she is proud of that. “We look at the story of the individual regardless of where they are financially,” she said, telling of one middle-class couple that was about to lose their home because they were spending all their money on the medical bills of the husband, who had cancer.