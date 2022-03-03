Grieving for her homeland: News of invasion shocked Martinsville resident

Nadia Kriger of Martinsville thought she had become 100% American, leaving her Ukrainian heritage behind – until Russia’s invasion flooded her with concern from the homeland she left over 25 years ago.

When she was just 14, in 1990, Kriger’s family moved from Ukraine to Virginia Beach after facing large amounts of religious persecution for most of her life, she said. That was because both her mother and she were devout Christians – publicly – in a Communist country.

At that time, Ukraine was part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and religion was very much forbidden, she said.

Kriger said that society was more accepting of Catholicism among the older people, but being Pentecostal, which her mother was – though in Ukraine Pentecostal was considered a form of the Baptist religion — was considered “worse than being a devil worshipper.”

Kriger said that, while living in Lviv, Ukraine, she remembered refusing to say an oath in her third-grade classroom that was a pledge to “live like Lenin lived,” referring to Vladimir Lenin, the head of the former Communist Soviet Union. That refusal led to a visit to the principal’s office, where she continued to stand her ground and not say the pledge.

The principal then grabbed her by the ear and dragged her a mile and a half home, only next to yell at her mother for allowing such behavior. The family was even threatened with starvation because the government was a main source of food for people.

Her reasoning behind her childhood refusal, she said, was that after two years of watching her mother be a Christian, she also had accepted Christ at an early age.

The worst religious persecution, though, came from home, Kriger said: While her mother had developed a religious belief, her father had not, and greatly disapproved of it.

A large memory of her time in Ukraine, Kriger said, was of her mother crying over her religious beliefs not being accepted. Her extended family largely ostracized her immediate family, and even Kriger’s godmother refused to speak to her.

Her mother’s older sister — though she eventually converted — even told Kriger’s father that all things were permissible to “rehabilitate” her mother, said Kriger.

Kriger also said that the atmosphere in Ukraine, because of Communism, wasn’t exactly neighborly. People often reported others to the government and were very aware of when other people had more because they learned to live within that system created by Communism.

Making a home

Because of the way she experienced Ukraine when she lived there, Kriger said, she was surprised at how emotional the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made her feel and has been in shock at how it is affecting her.

In 1988, when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was in power, he met with American president Ronald Reagan and entered into talks about giving persecuted Ukrainian residents the chance to leave, she said. That allowed Kriger and her family to start the process of leaving for America, which required trips to the embassy in Moscow.

Because of difficulties in dealing with officials, it took Kriger’s family two years of the process to finally be able to leave Ukraine.

World Vision International, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, got them a home and family to stay with in the United States. However, the Kriger family’s assigned host family fell through, leaving the Krigers stranded at LaGuardia Airport in New York for several days, she said.

However, little did they know it then, but “God had a better plan,” she said.

When they finally arrived in their new apartment in Virginia Beach on Dec. 31, 1990, and saw the space that was originally prepared for the other family, it was “as if it was us that they were waiting for,” she said.

Their new American home even was stocked with just the right toys and clothes.

“Humble beginnings”

Kriger and her husband, Mark Sells, have three children: Nikolas, 16, Katelyn, 9, and Viktoria, 7.

She has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in national security from the American Military University. She worked in an American embassy in Moscow for 18 months and was a linguist in military intelligence for the army for eight years.

She loved the work, she said, but left the military because its scheduling was not compatible with military life.

She had to “rebrand” herself after leaving the army, so she got a master’s degree in education because her son liked the idea of her being a teacher, she said.

The Kriger-Sells family came to Martinsville in 2013 when he took a job with Sovah Health as a nurse practitioner. He now works at GoDocs in Danville. Having always been a city girl, she was weary of small-town life at first, but the area later grew on her, she said.

She taught English as a Second Language at Bassett High School before the pandemic, and is now an English teacher at Westover Christian Academy in Danville, which her children attend.

Kriger said that though she misses working in the army, she has no regrets about where she has ended up in life. She and her husband both came from “equally humble beginnings” she said, and this led to them working hard to give their own children things that they never had.

Kriger had “not even a ping of some sort of regret” about leaving Ukraine, she said: After so long in America and her proud service in the army, she identifies very strongly as an American and very little with the part of her life that took place in Ukraine.

Thus, she was surprised how hard the impact of hearing about the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit her, she said.

“I’m barely Ukrainian. That part of my life has been so suppressed and pushed back that I barely identify as one. When I read the news and saw the pictures, it felt like death, it felt like 9/11 felt, and 9/11 felt like when my brother died,” she said.

She clearly remembers one day after the attack happened, she said, because she heard from her daughter, Katelyn, that they were praying for Ukraine over a map in her classroom. Kriger later saw a post on Facebook from her daughter’s teacher, Jenni Sunderland, with a picture of the children praying in class at Westover Christian Academy.

Kriger said that what hurts the most about this entire situation is the comparison between her past in Ukraine and the situation there now.

A different Ukraine

When her family was leaving, Kriger said that it felt like funeral with all her relatives watching them leave knowing that they would likely never see them again. Her family left in Ukraine saw them leaving right on the brink of freedom from Communism.

For her to now see that freedom threatened once again makes Kriger feel helpless all over again, she said.

Kriger still has friends and family back in Ukraine; one friend she met in America through working for the army, Lyuba Ovsienko; and many cousins as well. She said she has been fortunate enough to go back and visit since her move to America because of work and mission’s trips, while her immediate family have not.

Kriger said she knows that America has provided significant aid and humanitarian efforts as well, but that more needed to be done.

“It’s not just Ukraine. We will be next if we don’t do something there and the power shifts in Europe. We will be next,” she said.

Kriger also spoke about how many Americans take their freedom for granted.

“We haven’t seen anything yet and we already complain,” she said. She also added that the people who complain about losing freedom in America have no idea what losing freedom even means, and they won’t until they are under the control of a tyrant.

Overall, Kriger said, she is proud of how the people of Ukraine are making a stand for their nation and being passionate about it, showing what a hardcore group of people she comes from.

