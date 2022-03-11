Hale honored by WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Sales Representative Beth Hale has been recognized within the organization as one of the President's Concierge for 2022.
The award recognizes excellence in multiple sales categories and professional knowledge. Hale is one of the 100 elite representatives who will receive direct access to concierge-level service through the year from Home Office support teams, as well as other benefits.
Hale has been a WoodmenLife representative for three years. Her office is at 38 E. Church St., Martinsville. She can be reached at 806-4846.
She and her husband, Terry, and their son, Cameron, live in Collinsville.