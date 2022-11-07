 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCSO seeks help in finding Axton woman; Nydia Dee Wilson last seen on Saturday

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing by her husband, the sheriff's office states. She was last seen leaving her residence, located at 391 Holland Circle, Axton.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wilson is described as a white woman 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2015 Nissan van with a Virginia registration of VFC-5144.

It is unknown at this time if she is in danger, the report states. Her whereabouts are sought to check her well-being.

Anyone having information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (276-32-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

