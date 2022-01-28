Helping others unites Grace Network volunteers

If you ask a group of Grace Network volunteers why they give their free time to a crisis center, many will say they want to give back to their community. Others will say they like to stay busy. Still others hope to meet like-minded people.

But eventually they all come back to the same motivation: They want to help people in need.

Jim Reaghard has volunteered with Grace Network since shortly after it opened in 2006. His reason for serving with Grace is simple: “Helping people,” Reaghard said. “This has become my passion. I think God put me here.”

His reward is equally as straightforward: Hugs, thanks, “seeing people sighing” with relief and saying “Thank God,” he said.

Janet Fentress has worked in Grace’s food pantry for about a decade and volunteers at least three days a week. Most volunteers pitch in one day a week.

“I like to stay busy and it’s something for me to do. I like helping people and (in some cases) when they get all the way around (the pantry) and have two buggies full (of food), they’re crying,” she said. “They are so excited about it.”

Reaghard and Fentress are two of the 115 volunteers who man the crisis center on Liberty Street in Martinsville. It is a one-stop resource for people facing a crisis in maintaining their housing, keeping their utilities on or feeding their families.

Grace is a faith-based organization supported by 125 local churches who contribute money, food and sometimes volunteers. The agency also receives contributions and grants from other sources.

The volunteers fill several roles. The lead is the top spot on each of the five shifts Grace is open each week, and he or she determines if a client will get help with a bill or food. Each client is welcomed by a greeter, a screener who checks their identification and financial documents and an interviewer who reviews those documents, listens to the cause of the person’s crisis and recommends a course of action to the lead. An assistant and receptionist also man Grace’s office, and other volunteers do data entry work and other behind-the-scenes functions.

Clients getting food proceed to the pantry where volunteers help them “shop” through shelves of donated food.

Many of the volunteers are retirees, but not all. Reaghard and fellow volunteer Melvin Johnson both were employed when they started serving at Grace; both now are retired.

“I squeezed in when I could work” at Grace on days he wasn’t on his paid job, said Johnson, who started at Grace in 2010. “I made it work.”

Johnson had a troubled past but that life “didn’t fit me. It wasn’t who I really was,” he said. “I didn’t want my record to be what I was known for.

“Once God blessed me and healed me, I had a desire to give back."

Many of the volunteers are retired teachers who are well organized, outgoing and good communicators, Reaghard said, adding that many have become good friends.

“The quality of people is superb,” he said. “We get some great volunteers.”

Dianne Vann is one such retired educator who has served as a lead and interviewer almost since the beginning of Grace. Her experience as a teacher helped her as an interviewer, she said, and although she mostly is a lead now, she likes to serve as an interviewer sometimes to stay in touch with people and hear their stories.

“It’s very gratifying,” she said. “You find a whole new circle of friends (volunteers) who are like-minded. … It’s supportive to see other people with the same kinds of goals and concerns you have.”

While volunteers share a desire to help people, they all bring different skills to the agency.

“Everyone brings their own gifts,” said Sylvia Knight, who also has been with Grace since around the time it began. “I use the gifts God has given me.”

That is why Johnson prefers to interview clients rather than being a lead. The lead makes decisions, he said, but as an interviewer, he often can use his knowledge of the community and available programs to help people.

Fentress likes working in the food pantry because clients there have already been approved for help, she said. They are happy to follow a list of available foods, with the quantity determined by their household size, and they can choose items they want, she added.

“Grace helps so many people and people are so grateful for everything we do,” Fentress said. “Food is the feel-good part.”

Knight agreed. “Choice is good for them, and they left with a happy heart,” she said.

Knight started serving in Grace’s food pantry but when that became difficult physically, she moved to the screener spot. Her husband, Dennis Knight, joined her at Grace when he retired from the ministry a decade ago, and he has served as an interviewer, lead and board member.

“He had seen how meaningful it was to me so he wanted to get involved” with Grace, Sylvia Knight said.

Dennis Knight and others said they often get as much as they give at Grace.

“I feel I’ve received as many blessings as I’ve given or more,” he said, referring to other volunteers who have become friends as well as clients he has helped.

“Almost every time I’ve interviewed I’ve had feel-good clients. That is the person who comes in — it may be their first visit. They’ve managed but then they suddenly hit a bump in the road and they’re so grateful” for Grace’s help, Knight said.

He told of a first-time client he recently worked with who was embarrassed to ask for help.

“When I told her what financial help we could offer, tears were running down her face,” he said. When he offered her food from the pantry, the woman refused and said she had enough food. “‘Others need it more’,” he said she told him.

“Gratitude just comes out,” Knight added. “They’ve been blessed. They are not blessed any more than I was blessed.”

That is not to say everyone gets everything they want from Grace. Some people get upset at that but volunteers explain that they must follow guidelines and rules in their actions, Vann said.

“I explain that we have a huge need … and we have limited resources,” she said.

Volunteers also get frustrated when they cannot do as much as they would like for someone, Sylvia Knight said: “You can never satisfy” all the needs.

Vann noted another cause of stress.

“Often you cannot put what you’ve heard aside when you leave,” she said. With particularly sad cases, “you do what you can but you just can’t solve all the issues. You never feel like it’s enough.”

When that happens, Vann said she “prays and asks God about it.”

Grace’s supporting churches and volunteers span all denominations, but Dennis Knight said any differences between them stop at the agency’s doors.

“I have said to persons that in a way, Grace is like what a church should be. We come here; we serve together. We are not all from the same denominations but you don’t think about it. It’s like a big family,” he said.

“We’re coming together to make a difference in our world … ,” Knight added.