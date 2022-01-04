 Skip to main content
Henry Co. burn ban lifted

The county-wide ban on outdoor burning, as authorized by Henry County Code Sec. 9-202, has been lifted, the county announced Tuesday.

While the recent rainfall and snow have made conditions favorable enough to continue outdoor burning, the public should still exercise safe practices, a press release states.

Examples of these include: Never leaving a fire unattended; account for windy conditions that could spread the fire; and have an extinguishing agent, such as water or a rake, nearby at all times.

A state-wide law on open-air burning will be in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30. The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day if the fire is in, or within 300 feet, of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

For more information, call the office of the fire marshal’s at 276-634-4660.

