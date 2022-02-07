Henry County and Martinsville schools closed today

Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures in some parts of the county, Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools are closed today (Monday, Feb. 7).
Patrick & Henry Community College is also closed for the day.
Employee Code 2 for Henry County; Code Zero for Martinsville Schools employees.
The earlier announcements, made around 6 a.m., were that the schools would operate on a 2-hour delay. The closings were announced by 8 a.m.
Holly Kozelsky
