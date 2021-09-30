Henry County Board of Supervisors hears firefighters' request for funding for equipment

Local fire departments’ equipment is old, unsafe and needing replacement, Fire Chief Todd Norman said, in an appeal to the Henry Board of Supervisors for more funding -- a request which was turned down, at least for now.
Norman, the chief of Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, addressed the Henry County Board of Supervisors during their Tuesday evening meeting, the second of two meetings they held that day.
The board of supervisors said they would take the funding request under consideration.
Norman said he was speaking on behalf of the Fieldale, Axton, Bassett, Collinsville, Dyer Store, Horsepasture, Patrick Henry and Ridgeway fire departments, all requesting funds for air packs and turn-out gear. Many of their members also were at the meeting.
Norman described turn-out gear as a suit that “includes bunker pants, bunker coat, fire boots, fire helmet and fire gloves.” Each air pack includes a pack, two air bottles and a face mask.
“What we have is completely unsafe,” he said. “With public support dying a little bit due to not being able to have fundraisers [during the pandemic], we are struggling to replace all of this equipment.”
He said that the eight fire volunteer fire departments are grateful the board has not decreased their base funding, which helps “cover many of our basic expenses,” such as fuel, utilities, repairs and insurance, but the departments are falling short on equipment.
Every fire department in Henry County applied for the FEMA – Assistance to Firefighters Grants, but in the past 2 years only the Bassett, Dyers Store and Collinsville departments were approved for the AFG grant to buy new air packs, he said.
The departments need 137 sets of turn-out gear, which cost $3,100 each, he said. Four of the departments need 71 new air-packs, which cost $7,500 a piece, as theirs are more than 15 years old and do not meet National Fire Protection Association standards.
Norman said Henry County received $8.8 million from the Cares Act. A total of $80,000 was given to Henry County Volunteer Fire Departments, which each received $10,000 – less than a fraction of the $957,200 the departments had requested.
Supervisor Joe Bryant referenced an early meeting with Sheriff Lane Perry, who had requested funds to pay more for officer pay, and said that the issue would be addressed at a later time during their budget meeting after the board completes a pay-study. The fire department’s request for funding was denied for now in a 6-0 vote.
Also during the meeting:
Henry County’s finances are in good shape, said Roland Kooch of Davenport Public Finance during a presentation.
Kooch said that in 2010 the county had the highest unemployment rate in Virginia, and was “considered financially weak by the rating agencies.” Henry County, as of July 2021, has an unemployment rate of 4.9% despite the pandemic “and is well below the national average.”
“The board really had to work together to turn things around,” he said. “Despite the COVID pandemic, which is really effecting localities throughout the commonwealth, some more than others, the county’s economy is thriving. It’s been diversified, and innovative industries have really found Henry County very attractive to relocate to and provide meaningful jobs.”
He said that companies from “England, Sweden, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Poland,” have opened facilities in the county, and that on Tuesday a German company has announced that it will relocate here and provide 355 news jobs and $85,000,000 in new investments. Additionally, over the past 3 years alone, the county has announced various private company investments which have provided 1,084 new jobs and $287.7 million in new investments.
The county has realized increase credit ratings into the “AA” range, which is strong and reduces financing costs over the long run, he said. That good credit is based on excellent cash reserves and unassigned fund balance, the unemployment rate, a diversified industry, growth of 1.1% assessed value annually, and the lowest property tax rate in the state, he said.
Henry County, as of 2020, has $62 million in general fund revenue, $33.3 million in unassigned funds and $107.6 million total general funds, he said.
In other matters:
The board approved a $915,846 request from the Virginia Department of Transportation revenue sharing for improvements of Reservoir Road, which bisects the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center. It was announced that mowing of secondary roads will begin in October, and U.S. 220 South from Lee Ford Camp Road to White House Road is being repaved.
Mark Spangler of 94 Bryant’s Lake Road in the Blackberry district was approved to rezone 21 acres from rural residential district R-R to agricultural district A-1 to construct storage buildings.
Donna Melliot of 3090 Mt Olivet Rd in the Iriswood district was denied her request to rezone 12 acres from suburban residential district S-R to mixed residential district M-R. Her application stated removing an old building and replacing it with a doublewide mobile home as the reason for the request.
Equetta Burnette was denied her request to rezone 1285 Bassett Heights Road in the Reed Creek district of .7 acres suburban residential district S-R to rural residential district R-R. Her request form stated that she has purchased a mobile home only to later realize she could not get a building permit. She said, “I am asking you to consider that I will be living on the streets.” Supervisor Tommy Slaughter said, “I totally agree with the planning commission on denying this. … All the other properties are older houses but they are well kept. … Nobody wants it there. … It shouldn’t have been set up without proper permits to start with.”
-
Public comments
Andrew Palmer, who is running for a seat on the Board for the Collinsville district, said, “Our board could do better” in funding for the sheriff’s office and fire departments.
Donald Turner, a member of the Patrick Henry Fire Department, said he was disappointed in the board’s decision to put off funding.
Matt Duffy said, “On behalf of the deputies, we would like to thank Sheriff [Lane] Perry,” who in the board’s earlier meeting that day had requested funding for higher pay for Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “I’d like to congratulate the county on its excellent excess in $37 million,” Duffy, adding that HCSO had asked for “less than one percent of that unassigned fund balance. … If we keep losing experienced officers in this community, it’s going to hurt our department, but it’s going to hurt the citizens more. … If you don’t think this raise is worth it for us … please find the time to come ride along with a deputy on a Saturday or Friday night and watch how dangerous it is.”
Doug Stegall said he had concerns about a way a matter of county-provided free health insurance had been handled.
Eric Phillips, a candidate for Iriswood district supervisor, said he did not approve of the board’s putting off additional funding for HSCO pay.
“It’s sad that I pay my employees more than you guys pay our local police officers. I have them apply with me every single week … wanting to drive a FedEx truck for me because they can make more money,” he said.
Phillips then addressed Martin of the Board and was told by Adams that that was against the rules. Phillips then referenced Stegall saying he had addressed members directly and Bryant said, “how dare you say we don’t care about our olice department?
“We just got this information a week ago. … We have not sat down to discuss it. … I’m a facts man. I deal with facts.”
Editor's note: This version of the story corrects an earlier version which erroneously had said the matter was put to vote.