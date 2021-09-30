Henry County Board of Supervisors hears firefighters' request for funding for equipment

Matt Duffy said, “On behalf of the deputies, we would like to thank Sheriff [Lane] Perry,” who in the board’s earlier meeting that day had requested funding for higher pay for Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “I’d like to congratulate the county on its excellent excess in $37 million,” Duffy, adding that HCSO had asked for “less than one percent of that unassigned fund balance. … If we keep losing experienced officers in this community, it’s going to hurt our department, but it’s going to hurt the citizens more. … If you don’t think this raise is worth it for us … please find the time to come ride along with a deputy on a Saturday or Friday night and watch how dangerous it is.”