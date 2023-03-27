Second-degree murder, possession of controlled substance by an inmate and hit and run were among the topics of indictments handed down March 20 by a Henry County Circuit Court grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Daryl O'Brian Smith, 34, on Nov. 27: use of a firearm in commission of a felony; and second-degree murder of Andrae Matthews.
- Jaime Lynett Worthington, 32, on Oct: possess controlled substance by an inmate; Oct. 12, possess methamphetamine.
- Samantha Ann Martin, 39, on Nov. 20: possession of controlled substance by an inmate; possess fentanyl; possess methamphetamine
- Jessica Lynn Reedy, 40, on or about Nov. 4: possess methamphetamine; and possession of controlled substance by an inmate.
- Daniel Anderson Davis, 30, on Jan. 15: assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts
- Richard Dean Craig, 45, on Nov. 11: destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more; felony hit and run; grand larceny; malicious wounding.
- Jesse Michael James Hammock, 30, on or about July 31, 2020: possession with intent to sell, give or distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possess a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance; posses methamphetamine; possess MDMA (mexylenedioxymethamphetamine).
- Triston O'Bryan Dodson, 24, on Nov. 2: distribute fentanyl.
- Brittany Nicole Odberg, 37: between Dec. 28-29, obtain money by false pretenses, less than $1,000, from Adam's Grocery and utter forged check; obtain money by false pretenses less than $1,000 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3 from Adam's Grocery; and utter forged check between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.
- Melissa Karen Lester, 46, on Jan. 16: posses methamphetamine.
- Ronald Gene Edwards, 58: possess Alprazolam.
- Tarah Cox Wilson, 49, on Nov. 18: drive while license is suspended or revoked; possess fentanyl; possess methamphetamine.
- William Raymond Handy, on Nov. 18: possess fentanyl.
- Tracy Isaiah Wall, 36: utter forged check.
- Gentry Shan Holder, 44, between July 1 and Dec. 7: grand larceny of firearms.
- Karen Anne Lemons, 63, on Nov. 21: possess marijuana with intent to distribute, more than 5 pounds.
- Samantha Ann Dash, 41, on Nov. 29: possess methamphetamine.
- Joshua Wayne Justice, 34: destruction of property, value of $1,000 or more; grand larceny of motor vehicle.
- Ariel Nicole Ross, 30, between May 25 and Aug. 18: assault and battery.
- Lindsey Kay Thomas, 35, on Dec. 4: possess methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Lynn Coleman, 38: embezzle money or property from Dollar General, and having a value of $1,000 or more.
- Donna Renee Hutchins, 53, on Oct. 24: possess fentanyl.
- Kelsey Leann Craig, 19, on Sept. 15: posses fentanyl.
- William Bryan Brown, 40: possess methamphetamine.
- James Bowman, 47, on Aug. 21: false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Brian Lawson Adkins, 55, between April 30 and Dec. 20: construction fraud
- Sheena Marie Sinsel, 38, on Jan. 25: possess cocaine.
- Tommy Lee Bowers Jr., 48, on Aug. 1, 2018: indecent liberties by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.
- Terry Lee Massey, 55, on Aug. 27: possess heroin; possess fentanyl.