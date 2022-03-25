Henry County honors Martinsville Speedway

Henry County is honoring the Martinsville Speedway during its 75th anniversary with a temporary logo.

The logo features “Henry County, Va” in black, with a black race car above it and a red speedometer image marking 75. An odometer shows “01947” as miles.

The logo was unveiled at the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in the Henry County Administration Building. Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr read a proclamation, including “Martinsville Speedway remains an economic engine for our area, spurring tourism annually and bolstering its neighboring industries and businesses.” The proclamation was approved unanimously.

Daniel Reynolds, deputy director of Henry County Parks and Recreation, gave a presentation announcing the results of the end of the winter sports season: The junior basketball league champions from Mount Olivet Elementary School finished with a perfect 12-0 record, the senior basketball league champions from Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School finished with a record of 6-2 and the girls volleyball league team from Laurel Park Middle School finished with a perfect 10-0 record.

Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes gave an update on projects: Safety project work will begin on U.S. 220 South rebuilding shoulders, adding rumble strips and updating the guardrail; bridges will painted on 58 East and on T.B. Stanley Highway; and Smart Scale applications will be accepted until April 1. She also announced the spring transportation meeting will be at 4 p.m. May 24 at the Holiday Inn Valley View in Roanoke, and the secondary six-year plan public hearing will be on April 26.

The board approved adding Buckingham Terrace to the secondary road system.

Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspections, presented a rezoning application from Gregory and Anne Benton, which the board approved. The property is located at 902 Eggleston Falls Road in the Ridgeway district, and the owners expressed plans to build accessory buildings there.

County Administrator Tim Hall spoke on magisterial redistricting that was proposed in February by the redistricting committee. The change made by the committee requires magisterial districts to be reappointed every 10 years after the release of the decennial census so that there can be balance in the represented population of each district. No one came forward to speak at the public hearing, and the board unanimously approved the motion to the changes to the magisterial districts.

The board approved a resolution in support of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for the Fieldale Heritage Revitalization Project. The grant would provide up to $1 million toward the project.

Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard read a proclamation establishing March 2022 as Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month. The proclamation states that “the need exists for better education and awareness of multiple sclerosis, helping its victims lead more productive and satisfying lives to benefit themselves, their caregivers and families, and the overall community,” and the motion was unanimously passed.

Joyce Staples, retired English teacher and Blackberry District resident, spoke during the Matters by Public session to say there is not enough diversity in hiring. “This presentation is not meant as a personal attack on any individual. It is intended to put a spotlight on an ineffable and unjust structure,” she said. She said she wants the community to continue to grow and evolve by having more diversity in both ethnicity and gender. Staples gave as example what she described as a closed hiring process for the county administrator position. “Why not validate the selection with a process that considers all applicants,” she said.

Lisa Eanes, the Henry County Education Association president, also spoke on school funding: “Where is the $2.5 million that was budgeted for schools and when will it be paid?”

“When we stop investing in the futures of our children … we give up on their futures,” said Andrew Hines, an Iriswood District resident.

School districts send the school budget for their district home with their students for the parents to see, said Hines. As a concerned parent, he decided to read it and what stuck out to him was that, in 2020, “out of 132 different school divisions in Virginia, we are number 131” in school funding ranks,” he said.

He added that not investing into schools more decreases economic development, better roads and many of the things that count as “cornerstones for life in Henry County.”

He said to the board that when it is time to reconsider the school board budget, that they consider moving Henry County from the bottom of the list so that they are investing in their children.

A man who identified himself as a veteran ( Salvatore as first name; last name could not be heard clearly) requested that the POW/MIA flag be flown at all county buildings “to honor the men and women who gave their full measure of devotion to keep this country free.”