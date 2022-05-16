Henry County indictments: 87 indictments issued Monday by a grand jury

A total of 87 indictments were issued Monday by a Henry County Grand Jury: 48 certified indictments and 39 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Certified indictments
Those indicted through certified indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:
- James Joseph Avella, 51, on or about Feb. 5, possess firearm by violent felon.
- Eva Carol Belcher, 61, on or about Jan. 6, felony fail to appear.
- Logan Deann Chambers, 30, on or about Aug. 18, 2020, felony shoplifting greater than $1,000, larceny with intent to sell/distribute greater than $1,000; Aug. 20, 2020, felony shoplifting less than $1,000, larceny with intent to sell/distribute greater than $1,000.
- Christopher Neil Dotson, 32, on or about Nov. 19, two counts of felony fail to appear.
- Julie Karole Garten, 31, on or about Nov. 30, endanger life of child.
- Donald Wayne George Jr., 40, on or about about June 29, 2020, rape of child less than 13 years old; on or about Sept. 7, false statement to a firearm dealer.
- Crystal Anne Grimsley, 34, on or about Jan. 20, deliver drugs to inmate.
- Jacoris Damontre Hairston, 26, on or about Nov. 13, abduction.
- Patricia Beth Inman, 24, between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, receive money for procuring prostitution.
- Jodie Noel Joyce, 31, on or about Jan. 5, three counts felony fail to appear.
- Christopher Matthew King, 29, on or about Jan. 30, elude police - speed 20 mph or more over speed limit.
- Kameron Dane Knight, 31, on or about Oct. 15, grand larceny.
- Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, 37, between Aug. 3 and Oct. 11, obstruction of justice related to drug offense.
- Edilberto Coronado Lopez Jr., 32, on or about July 8, two counts of felony fail to appear.
- Janet Faye Mayhew, 26, on or about Feb. 10, possess methamphetamine.
- Anthony Brian Mitchell, 41, on or about Feb. 2, elude police - speed 20 mph or more over limit.
- Ronald Wayne Mitchell III, 27, on or about Jan. 9, break and enter dwelling in the nighttime while armed with deadly weapon.
- Laquon DeShawn Moss, 27, on or about Jan. 14, first degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts aggravated malicious wounding, two counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possess firearm by a juvenile felon
- Calvin Lee Muse Jr., 26, on or about Nov. 19, felony fail to appear.
- Tyrik Vashaun Noel, 23, on or about Jan. 9, communicate threat in writing.
- Scottie Lee Rose, 39, on or about Jan. 21, two counts felony fail to appear.
- Delano Tomaz Ross, 44, on or about Jan. 14, possess firearm by violent felon, conceal or destroy evidence of a felony offense.
- Michael Wayne Sands, 61, between Nov. 21 and Dec. 10, propose sexual act with a child less than 15 years old, computer solicitation of a child less than 15 years old.
- Stephen Maynard Scott, 55, on or about Feb. 11, possess child pornography.
- Nola Gray Shartzer, 68, on or about Nov. 6, threaten to bomb, burn, damage, or destroy structure.
- Rebecca Lynn Stacey, 25, on or about Jan. 22, involuntary manslaughter.
- James William Turner, 32, on or about Jan. 25, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny.
- Michael James Watts Jr., 25, on or about Feb. 9, possess firearm by felon within 10 years, possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine less than 10 grams, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine and/or fentanyl.
Direct indictments
Those indicted through direct indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:
- Bridgett Ann Brancy, 40, on or about Feb. 28, forgery, utter a forged check, obtain money by false pretense greater than $1,000.
- Matthew Franklin Coggins, 41, on or about Jan. 9, possess fentanyl, possess methamphetamine.
- Robert Tilghman Coles, 47, between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28, larceny of checks; on or about Feb. 28, forgery, utter a forged check, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000.
- Waylon Allen Cox, 36, between Jan. 10 and Jan 11, conspiracy to detain person for prostitution.
- Ronnie Lee DeLong, 53, between Aug. 1, 1999 and Feb. 24, 2000, aggravated sexual battery - victim less than 13 years old, indecent liberties with a child by custodian; between Feb. 25, 2000 and Feb. 24, 2006, aggravated sexual battery - victim less than 13 years old, indecent liberties with a child by custodian.
- Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, 36, on or about March 2, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving.
- Julie Karole Garten, 31, on or about Nov. 30, reckless driving.
- Courtney DeShea Hairston, 38, on or about March 25, false statement to a firearm dealer.
- Steven O'Neal Hairston, 37, on or about Jan. 6, robbery - serious bodily injury, abduction, malicious wounding.
- Steven Ray Hylton, 36, on or about Jan. 26, possess fentanyl.
- Patricia Beth Inman, 24, between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, conspiracy to detain person for prostitution.
- Janet Faye Mayhew, 26, on or about Feb. 10, possess fentanyl.
- Teresa Ann Mclain, 39, on or about Oct. 10, possess cocaine.
- William Allen McGregor, 57, on or about Jan. 15, false statement to a firearm dealer.
- Christopher Wade Moyer, 58, between Feb. 23 and March 1, larceny of checks; on or about Feb. 24, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000; on or about Feb. 25, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000; on or about Feb. 26, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000; on or about Feb. 27, two counts of obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000; on or about Feb. 28, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000; on or about March 1, obtain money by false pretense less than $1,000.
- William Chad Sexton, 36, on or about Feb. 8, assault and battery.
- Cheryl Lynn Short, 33, on or about Feb. 10, possess methamphetamine.
- Robert Lee Underwood, 51, on or about Sept. 2, possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen.
- Michael James Watts Jr., 25, on or about Feb. 9, possess fentanyl, possess xylazine.