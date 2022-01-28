Henry County native, TV reporter Davis joins City

Kendall Davis has joined the City of Martinsville as its new public information officer.
In that role, Davis will manage the city’s social media accounts and handle all media and FOIA requests.
Davis joins the city after serving as the Southside Bureau reporter for WDBJ7 for the last three years. He has seven years of experience in media and communications.
“I am looking forward to stepping into this role and using it to highlight why Martinsville is a great place to live, to share accurate information, and improve the lives of Martinsville residents,” Davis stated in a press release.
“We’re excited to add Kendall to our staff as the city’s public information officer," stated City Manager Leon Towarnicki in the release. "His familiarity with the area, knowledge of local government, and his technical abilities using various media platforms will greatly improve the city’s ability to efficiently and effectively communicate important and relevant information to our citizens in a timely manner."
Davis grew up in Henry County and attended Magna Vista High School before graduating from Old Dominion University in 2015. After college, Davis worked as an Emmy-award winning journalist in Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke.
He, his wife and their two children live in Martinsville.