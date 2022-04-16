Henry County Property Transactions for first part of March

Below is a list of property transfers registered with Henry County Circuit Court from early March.

The wording and spelling on the Circuit Court conveyance report are used here. Property descriptions are abbreviated to save space but information specific to location is kept. Prices are listed here if they are listed by the county.

From Tammy M. Pickurel to Bobby C. Taylor of Bassett: Lot 18, 1.423 acres on NW side of US 220, Reed Creek Dist., $140,000

From Jeffrey Maurice Adams to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC of Martinsville: Two lots in Horsepasture, $90,000

From Eunice J. Baker to Charlotte K. Gilley of Ridgeway: Lot 115 on N side of Ken Lane, $125,000

From James L. Hankins to Brice A. Hankins of Axton: Lot 1A, 5.185 acres, $10

From Edgar F. Scales to Henry H. Dorton of Ridgeway: Parcel One and Two, Iriswood Dist., $206,250

From Brandon A. Rakes to Shannon C. Rakes of Ridgeway: Lot 9 on W side of Elam Drive, Horsepasture District

From Deborah P. Scales to Carl Early Scales of Ridgeway: Parcel A, 1.410 acres off W side of Rte. 781, Horsepasture

From Brenda Jean Dunwoody, executor, to Tonya Renee Barbour of Collinsville: Lot 19 on S side of Ferndale Drive, Collinsville: $229,000

From Lisa Hodges Dodson to Mark Minter of Axton: Lot A1, 13.485 acres in Iriswood Dist.: $287,000

From Jeff W. Martin to Janice Ferguson of Axton: Lot with 2.18 acres on W margin of SR 610, Irisburg Dist.

From Jesse Warren Vipperman Jr. to Vera Martin Vipperman Revocabl. of Ridgeway: 17.5 acres in Ridgeway Dist.

From Jesse Vipperman Jr. to Antony Protano of Ridgeway: 17.5 acres in Ridgeway Dist., $349,000

From Jennifer Giles to Mekeia E. Giles of Bassett: Lot 4, Section A, Blackberry Dist

From Mark Dupont to Darryl L. Huddleston Jr. of Fieldale: Lots 6B and Lot 7, Block 16, Patrick Avenue, Fiedale, $80,000

From Sondra S. Harper to Melinda Shea Cox Haga of Martinsville: Lot 1, 0.262 on NW side of Governor’s Lane, Iriswood Dist., $154,750

From Marjorie Ann Bouldin Wilson to Jacob Wilkins of Ridgeway: Remaining portion of Parcel B, 3,992 acres, Horsepasture Dist., $20,000

From John A. Rife to Viking Sun Inc. of Martinsville: Lots 20-22 of Tract G, $600

From John A. Rife to Light of Enrichment Inc. : Tract with 1 acres, Leatherwood Dist., $500

From John A. Rife to Kitties Place Inc. of Ridgeway: Lot on W side of Harris Road, Martinsville Dist., $500

From Sandra Hall to Shanna Smith of Bassett: Parcel on N margin SR 677, Horsepasture Dist., $60,800

From John A. Rifte, Esq. to Kittiels Place of Ridgeway: Lot C on W side of Harris Road, Martinsville Dist., $400

From Robert B. Amos to Stephanie Thomas of Martinsville: Parcel A with 4.929 acres on SW side of Woodview Lane, Horsepasture Dist., $495,000

From John A. Rife Esq. to Light of Enrichment Inc. of Martinsville: Tract 8D-2 with 5 acres SE side of SR 913, Iriswood Dist., $800

From Justin C. Smart to TY Funding LLC of Forest: Lot 1 on E margin of Susan Drive, Martinsville, $125,000

From John A. Rife Esq. to Light of Enrichment of Martinsville: Lots 16 & 17 on NW side of 687, Ridgeway Dist., $1,300

From John A. Rife Esq. to Charles B Roark of Martinsville: Lots 8-10 Block B & one-half of Old Nat’l Hwy on SW side of Rt 57, Martinsville Dist., $4,200

From Sharon Priddy Bowles to Brian Hodges of Fieldale: Lot on S margin of SR 831, Horsepasture Dist., $25,000

From John A. Rife Esq. to Kitties Place Inc.: Lot 7, 3 acres, Iriswood Dist., $450

From James Lewis Reynolds to Joseph L. Collins of Axton: 3.87 acres on N side of SR 57, Iriswood Dist. $148,700

From Louis Graham to Robert Wayne Garten III of Collinsville: Tract A, 3.440 acres on SE side of Rte 58, Horsepasture Dist., $149,900

From Jerry W. Sawyers to Rodney E. Sawyers of Ridgeway: Agreement & Bill of Sale Tract 5R 4.035 acres, 1 acre W side SR 220, Ridgeway Dist., $100,000

From James David Roberts to Luis Angel Rosas-Lopez of Collinsville: Lot 3 on E. Margin of Patsy Avenue, Collinsville, $148,000

From Michael R. Montgomery to SU&P Property Management Inc. of Roanoke: Parcel A, 2.753 acres on E side of SR 630, Horsepasture, $175,000

From Louise C. Lineberry to Reginald W. Gravey Jr of Roanoke: Portions of Lots 5 and 6 on W of Ferndale Drive, Collinsville, $189,000

From Robin Mank to Twin Oak Properties of Axton: Lot 6, 1.696 acres on SW side of North Fork Road, Iriswood Dist., $75,000

From Quick Service Realco LLC to Acme Investment Services of Los Angeles: Lots Nos. 1-B and 2, NE margin of Virginia Avenue, Collinsville Dist., and Lot 1-A, $2,366,000

From John Rife to Light of Enrichment: Lot 1-2 & SW pt. of Lot E, Ridgeway Dist., $2,000; and E Pot of Lot 3 on SW side of Black Feather, Ridgeway Dist., $500; and Lots 36-37 on E side of Jessteen Lane, Reed Creek Dist., $500’ and Lot cont. 1/25 acre W side intersection of Sill Branch & Mill Creek, Leatherwood Dist., $500

From John Rife to Kitties Place Inc: Tract on the waters of Blackberry Creek, Horsepasture Dist., $550; and Tract on the waters of Blackberry Creek, Horsepasture Dist., $500

From Teresa L. Finney to Cletus V. Wagoner of Bassett: Lot 10 Section A., Blackberry Dist., $13,000

From HFT Legacy LLC to Matthew Gilley of Martinsville: Lot 29 partially in Henry County NE side Greyson Street, $106,000

From William A. Goins to John David Goins of Chester: Tract A4, 10.423 acres Tract A2 1/953 acres A3 28.39 acres A4 10.423 acres, Iriswood Dist.

From Mildred Harris Price to Melissa Price Puckett of Collinsville: Parcel One and Two

From Robert W. Norris to Michael E. Wagner of Martinsville: Three parcels, Horsepasture Dist., $15,000

From Karen T. Merriman to Joseph Merriman of Ridgeway: Lot 25, 1.198 acres on SE terminus of Locust Street, Ridgeway Dist.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.