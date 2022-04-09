Henry County Property Transactions for second half of February 2022

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of property transfers registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 16-28. March transactions will be published next week. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

The wording and spelling on the Circuit Court conveyance report are used here. Property descriptions are abbreviated to save space but information specific to location is kept. Prices are listed here if they are listed by the county.

From James B. Carter to Draper Properties LLC of Martinsville: 1.734 acres on NE side of Carver Road, $65,000

From Alvin Lee Ingram to Jesse D. Cahill of Fieldale: Lot in Henry County, $5,000

From Ralph Samuel Campbell to James Ray Marlow of Martinsville: Lot 6 SE side of Laurel Drive and Lot 6 off Laurel Drive, Iriswood Dist., $70,000

From Joe Russell Harbour to Patricia A. Keffer of Bassett: Tract NE side of county line near Candyland Road, Blackberry Dist., $18,2500

From Dave & Jerri LLC to HFT Legacy LLC of Greensboro, N.C.: Lot 17 1.12 acres and Lot 18 1.22 acres on Earle Green Drive, $36,842

From Verna Zapata to Debra Koger of Martinsville: Lot of .74 acres NE side of SR 695, Horsepasture Dist.

From Denise Dickinson Hudson to Brett D. Hudson of Axton: 6 1/4 acres, Iriswood Dist., $16,000

From Christopher D. Merriman to Jeffrey Watts of Philadelphia: Lot 13 Block C Sec. A First Avenue North W half lot 14, Collinsville Dist., $160,000

From Lisa Y. Simpson to James Allen Fales of Collinsville: Lot 3 Sec. A on NE side of Hillcrest Drive, Martinsville Dist., $60,000

From Duel Shively to Michelle Anne George of Bassett: Part Tract No. 5 in Block No. 2 on Trent Hill Drive, Blackberry Dist., $68,500

From Michael Ray Wood to Jason Robert Price of Fieldale: Lot 7% cont. 0.261 acre, Horsepasture Dist., $166,600

From Judy Lovell Dyer, heir, to Joseph Andrew Craddock of Pittsville: Tract A1, 3.67 acres, Iriswood Dist.

From Jimmy L. Chaney to Ryan Lee Perdue of Bassett: Lot 1 and 2, Blackberry Dist., $210,000

From Yo Daddy's Properties LLC to Mark J. Iovenette of Bassett: Lot No. 6 section A on W margin of Kimberly Road, Reed Creek Dist., $185,000

From Frederick J. Wooden to Vu Van Vo of Farmingdale: Lot 16 cont. 0.724 acres E side Farmingdale Drive, Ridgeway, $420,000

From William Michael Walker to Brian Dana Robinson: Lot on SW side of Mountain Drive Road, Horsepasture Dist.

From DSV SPV3 LLC to Go America LLC of Carlsbad, Calif.: Tract A-3 with 1.48 acres on W side SR 644 Iriswood Dist., $36,926

From Linda Ann Blankenship to Neil Pappalardo of Bassett: Lot 10 Section B with 20 acres and Lot 10 Section B, Blackberry Dist., $65,000

From David H. Lewis to George E. Whitener of Martinsville: 20 acres on S side of Hwy 58, Iriswood Dist., $10,000

From Gregory Eugene Chandler to Keith B. Gunter of Stuart: 3 tracts in Horsepasture, 0.58, 0.50 and 0.38 acres, $37,500

From BKC Properties Inc. to Donna Ratcliff Jackson: Parcels I and II in Martinsville Dist., $73,000

From Trevlyn A. Galloway to Regina Fretwell of Bassett: Part of Tract 73, $35,000

From Kevin Turner to Clifton D. Powell of Collinsville: Lot 10A section L on NE side of Parkway Drive, Horsepasture Dist., $15,000

From David Abbott to Will Antwan Witcher of Martinsville: Lot 10 and Lot 11, Martinsville Dist., $61,100

From Martin L. Fain to Michael Curtis Smith of Winston-Salem, N.C.: Lots 23 & 24 and part of Tract B with 4.72 acres on E side of SR 627, Horsepasture: $64,000

From John E. Tibbetts to Bradley Michael Huges of Bassett: Lot 1 Sect. 3 on NE side of Kimberly Road, Reed Creek Dist.

From Donna T. Shields to Stacy Thomas of Martinsville: Lots 7-16 NE of SR 687, Blackberry Dist.

From Ida R. Shelton to Jennifer Lynn Taylor of Martinsville: Lots 56 & 57 on E side of Tanglewood Drive, Collinsville, $160,000

From David L. Carter Jr. to Andrea Jeanette Foley of Bassett: Lot 7 on S end of Westwood Drive, Blackberry Dist.

From Everett Lance Janney to Kelsey R. McDonald of Ridgeway: Tract 37 with 20.257 acres on W side of Chestnut Knob Road, Ridgeway Dist., $512,000

From Ronnie L. Wray Jr. to Marie Pickard Riffany of Collinsville: Lot 7 Section M with 0.457 acres on S of Ridge Road, Collinsville Dist., $135,000

From James A. Vaught to Yo Daddy's Properties LLC of Martinsville: Lot 14 Sec. 4 on NE side of Kenmore Ave, Horsepasture Dist., $200,000

From David P. Maddox to Kennon Brown Moore of Stanleytown: Lots 4-6 known as 1971 Dillons Fork Road, Horsepasture Dist., $12,500

From Herbert M. Kendall to Mitchell David Kendall of Axton: Tracts in Iriswood Dist.

From Henry Heuitlauf Jr. to Monica Huertas Heitlauf of Biscayne, Fla.: lots in Irisburg Dist.

From Cary A. Dalton to Ovetta E. Dalton of Martinsville: Lot 9 Block 2 S side of Lakeview Road, Rich Acres

From Kenneth L. Prater to Gary Ray Poe of Axton: Tract in Iriswood Dist., $142,000

From Janelle Blake to Aaron Tharp of Axton: Lot A, 0.47 acres at end of SR 781, Horsepasture Dist., $87,000

From Eric Hill to John Forest Follari of Greensboro, N.C.: Lots, $59,500

From Deborah A. Roybal to John Forest Follari of Greensboro: Parcel H, 1.002 acres on E side of Old Sand Road, Ridgeway Dist.

From Sheldon Dean Hill to John Forest Follari of Greensboro: Lot Y, 1.4 acres, Ridgeway Dist., $5,000

From Eric Hill to John Forest Follari of Greensboro: Parcel F with 1.09 acres near Old Sand Road, Ridgeway, $7,500

From Kenneth L. Harris to John Forest Follari, Parcel G with 1.68 acres near Old Sand Road, $17,933

From Frances A. Martin to Clarence E. Floyd Jr. of Bassett: 4.34 acres on N side of Stone's Dairy Road, Blackberry Dist., $8,676

From Bernice J. Crowe Jr. to Janice F. Manning-Crowe of Bassett .48 acre, Blackberry Dist.

From J. Randolph Smith to Helen Fain Cooke of Axton: Two tracts in Irisburg Dist.

From Stephanie Talbert Lincoln to Maddaiyah Batyah of Davenport, Iowa: 12.541 acres on W side of Blue Knob Road, Ridgeway, $35,000

From Debra S. Watson to Sonia L. Toney of Eden, N.C.: Tract in Ridgeway Dist.

From Bonnie O. Franklin to Tyler A. Beam of Martinsville: Lot 3, 6.9 acres in Figsboro, $174,900

From Renwick O. Hairston, solde hei [sic] to Clarence E. Hairston: Tract A2, 0.51 acres on S side of SR 772, Iriswood Dist., $22,000

From Margaret H. Clay to Kimberly Lynn Chatham of Ogden, Utah: Lot 27 block A on W side of Forest Hill Drive, Collinsville.

County Deeds of Correction:

From Nathan G. Keen to Brandon M. Turner of Bassett: Lot 9 with 0.46 acre and lot 7 on Brentwood Drive, Bassett

From Amber Pilson, devisee, to Melissa E. Lowe of Bassett: Lots 37-42 on SE margin SR 606 and Lot 6C with 1.8 acres SR 606 Reed Creek Dist., $100,000

From County of Henry to JRS Realty Partners of Collinsville: 5.631 acres at 40 School Drive, Collinsville

