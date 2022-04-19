Henry County Property transactions from early January

Below is a list of property transfers registered with Henry County Circuit Court from early March.

The wording and spelling on the Circuit Court conveyance report are used here. Property descriptions are abbreviated to save space but information specific to location is kept. Prices are listed here if they are listed by the county.

From Sarah J. Valentine to Yo Daddys Properties LLC of Martinsville: Lot 12X Sec. D on N. side of Cedar Ct., Horsepasture Dist., $65,000

From Louis D. Graham to Michael R. Watkins of Stoneville, N.C.: 5 parcels of land, $150,000

From Judith W. Dillinger to Roger D. Washburn of Martinsville: 1.8 acres on S side of SR 627, Horsepasture Dist.

From Kingsgroup Partnership LLC to Keshav Krupa 3108 Inc. of Martinsville: One lot partially in Martinsville Dist., $350,000

From Toly Christos Bazakas, FKA, to Teresa B. Dodson of Collinsville: Lot 10 Sec. M beginning at point in the southern margin ridge: $175,000

From Christopher Paige Dalton to Lisa Lopez: 1.1 acre lot on W side of SR 694 and Lot 4 on and near SR 692, Horsepasture Dist., $115,000

From Doris Andrews to Daryl Wayne Martin: Lot near Axton

From Lorenzo B. Hall to Marvin K. Wimbush of Martinsville: Lot 7 on NE side of Pasadena Knoll, Iriswood Dist., $140,000

From Fleshman Delana Thomasson to Amy Elizabeth Thomasson of Collinsville: Certain lot on N and W margin of Susan Drive, Collinsville

From Danny M. Towler Jr., to Makeshia Preston: 1.48 acres in Reed Creek Dist., $165,000

From Elbanks Gilbert to Belinda Hairston: Lot 2 on S side of Stockton Road, Iriswood Dist.

From Vernon W. Peters Jr. to Kenneth A. Peters, Lot 2B, 9.3 acres, Ridgeway Dist., $150,000

From Erin Packwood to Buzz J. Custer: Parcel 4, 5013 acres on N side of Browns Dairy Road, Ridgeway Dist., $330,000

From Norma Mitchell Ricard to James B. Carter of Martinsville, Lot 116B-1 on NE side of Carver Road, $50,000

From Linda P. Martin to Chonda Smith Hairston of Martinsville: Lot 45 Sec. II Block 1 on N side of Chatmoss Court Ext., Irisburg Dist., $150,000

From Judy Prillaman-King to Gerard Voellinger of Lovettsville: Map 178590022, $124,900

From Michael Grim, sole heir, to Sara E. Grim of Collinsville: Lot 22 Sec. 2 on E side of Crestwood Drive, and Lot 37 on N side of Longview Drive, Collinsville

From Martinsville Newco to County of Henry: Tract A, 117.6 acres Irisburg District, presented by County Code 58.1-811(A)(3)

From Shirley Bumpus Fink to Brittany Pearce of Martinsville: Lot 59, Sec. II, Block 5, Iriswood Dist., $175,000

From Louise M. Davidson to Andrew Davidson of Collinsville: Lots 21 and 23 Sec. C. and 15’ strip of Lot 19 Sec. C partly in Ridgeway Dist.

From Sherrie Thomas Hale to Danny Smith of Eden, N.C.: 2.64 acre tract beginning at iron pipe in W line of SR 632, Ridgeway Dist., $7,200

From Alejandro C. Hernandez to Devron Annetta Martin of Axton: Two lots on S side of SR 650, Iriswood Dist., $118,000

From Frances Ann Young to Eric L. Moran of Ferrum: Tract 1, 2 acres on Deer Trail Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $27,000

From Alton L. Baker to Domenique M. Saligan of Fieldale: Lot 21 Sec. 1 on SE side of Allis Ct., Horsepasture Dist., $87,000

From Renda Meeks Crawford to Jesse Grant Meeks of Eden, N.C.: Parcel A, 1.68 acres on SR 632, Ridgeway Dist.

From Sherry C. Hylton to Timothy C. Hylton of Collinsville: Lots 23 and 24 on SE side of unnamed road, Blackberry Dist.

From James Clore Eggleston to Carolyn Mae Eggleston of Martinsville: 101.45 acres, $48,000

From Thomas M. Joyce JR. to Upside Properties LLC of Greensboro: Parcel E on NW side of US 220, $9,273

From Mary Alice Seafert to Karen K. Lawson of Moneta: Lot 5 on W side of SR 672, $80,000

From Elizabeth Ann Bartholomay to Tanya Joyce Knighton of Spencer: Tract 8 near Spencer, 106 acres: $310,000

From Ricky L. Manley to Amanda Hall Ellis of Martinsville: Lot 3, 0.27 acres on NE wide of Victoria Court, Reed Creek Dist., $167,000

From David A. Chapman to Mavinstone LLC of Sterling: Lot 1 on S side of SR 728, Collinsville, $45,000

From the estate of Robert P. Brooks to Danielle Moon of Gretna: Parcel A1, 3.562 acres on NW side of SR 718, Blackberry Dist., $90,000

From Lisa Spencer Ore to Constance W. Bonham of Collinsville: Lot on S side or Randolph St., Collinsville Dist., $64,300

From Julie G. Martin to John O. Widerholt of Collinsville: Lot 10 Sec. 3 on NW side of end of Berkley Place, Reed Creek Dist., $295,000

From Fleshman Delano Thomasson to Melinda Thomasson Daubin of Lextionton, N.C.: Parcels 1-4 on SW side of US Rte 220 near Collinsville

From Fleshman Delano Thomasson to Amy Elizabeth Thomasson of Lextington, N.C.: Property on margin of Lackey Road, Reed Creek Dist.

From Mark A. Ingram to Joshua Adam Newman of Bassett: The remaining of tract A Plat Book 32 Page 72, $20,000

From Mark A. Ingram to Landmark Homebuilders Inc. of Roanoke: Tract 1 on Blackberry Creek on Stones Dairy in Horsepasture Dist., $18,ooo

From Virginia Gray Tyndall to Squared Realty LLC of Martinsville: Lots 6 and 8 Section B, Martinsville Dist.: $210,000

From Jonathan A. Upchurch to Chelsea Brianna Ortiz of Spencer: $174,900

From Kimberly D. Smart to Charles J. Horne of Martinsville: Lot 1 on SR 609, $110,000

From David M. Jones to Kimberly Smart of Collinsville: Parcel A containing 0.68 acres and B 0.72 acres, Blackberry Dist., $58,000

From Dillard Michael Robertson to James F. Brewster Jr. of Martinsville: Lots 27X and 32X on W side of Hammond Drive, Irisburg Dist., $77,600

From The Joann M. Nelson Amended And … from Martinsville Iron & Steel Co.: on W margin of Rte 220 in Collinsville Dist., $500

From Dovie H. Lawrence to Sandra Lawrence Funderburk of Cookeville, Tenn.: 15.48 acres, Irisburg Dist., $52,000

From Martin Investment Properties L to Frank M. Johnson Jr.: Two lots Tilla Road #7 and #8, Ridgeway Dist., $175,000

From Delia B. Olson to Rachel Halpin of Martinsville: Lots 30 and 31, Reed Creek Dist., $87,550

From Jose Suarez to Royal Salim Properties LLC of Roxboro, N.C.: Lot 6, 0.88 acres in Ridgeway Dist., $650,000

From Jermy Belloir to Michael Mattison of Collinsville: Lot 2 sec. 2 situation on NW side of Plantation Drive in Reed Creek Dist., $215,000

