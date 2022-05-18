Henry County property transactions from mid-April

Following are property transfers in Henry County April 11 through 20:

From Jason Bennet to Johanna Jesneck, dele., April 11: 23.272 acres on S side of Stoneyridge Road, Reed Creek Dist.

From Johanna Jesneck, dele., to Ronald Spencer: 23.272 acres on S side of Stoneyridge Road, Reed Creek Dist., $55,000

From C.M. Harris Industries LLC to Jared Paul Harris of Martinsville, April 12: 3 lots in Ridgeway Dist.

From Lisa M. Bowen to Matthew Daniel Kendall of Union Hall: 0.649 acre on NW Lawrence Drive, Iriswood Dist., $49,993.59

From Nicholas E. Wilmoth to Calista Jade Warden of Collinsville, April 12: lot on SW side of Williams St., Collinsville Dist., $170,000

From Kelvin Tyrone Bradshaw to Scottie Terrell Stewart of Winston-Salem, N.C., April 12: a 2-acre tract and a 2.21-acre tract, Iriswood Dist., $25,000

From Phillip Douglas Aaron to Alik Wilmer of Sandy Level: lot on SE side of Stultz Road, Martinsville Dist., $60,000

From Deanna Pnichols to Matthew N. Nochols of Axton: lot on NE margin of SR 750, Iriswood Dist

From Wyoming Tarpley to Ian Sampson of Danville, April 12: lot in Fieldale on S edge of Chestnut St., Horsepasture Dist., $27,500

From Paul A. Huckfeldt to Cathy Joyce of Fieldale, April 13: lot on SW side of Route 58 on SW side of Finch Court with 0.167 acres, Iriswood Dist.: $219,000

From Darrell Henderson to Mark Cox of Ridgeway, April 13: lot on SW side of Flanigan Branch Road, Ridgeway Dist., $25,000

From Valerie H. Barbour to Michael Panos of Ridgeway, April 13: lot on E side Huntington Hills Road and lot on NW side SR 750, Ridgeway Dist.: $235,000

From Janice H. Stevenson, FKA, to Amy Faith Steele of Collinsville, April 13: all of Unit 2 off SE side of Carol Court, Collinsville Dist., $93,000

From Lujuanna S. Perkins to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville on April 14: 1.053 acres on E side of Mitchell Road, Iriswood Dist., $17,004.48

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Helen G. Nelson of Martinsville on April 14: lot on N side of Cedar Court, Horespasture Dist., $105,000

From Lisa Dalton to John Griffo of Ridgeway: lot on NW side of Shannon Court, Ridgeway Dist, $184,000

From Brittany Leanne Joyce to Brandy S. Gauldin of Collinsville on April 14: 0.585 acre lot on E side of Alma Boulevard, Reed Creek Dist., $113,000

From Douglas G. Martin to Michael Moran of Ridgeway on April 14: lot on SW side of Carriage Court, Ridgeway Dist., $210,000

From J. Wheeler Moyer Jr. to Williams-Bell Group LLC of Texas on April 14: 5 acres on E side of SR 625, Iriswood Dist., $6,000

From Willie Berta Carter to Tony Ray Cook of Danville on April 14: tracts in Henry County, $102,700

From Rodger L. Bowles to Scott Allen Morgan Jr. of Bassett on April 14: lot on N margin of Huntington Hill Drive, Blackberry Dist., $5,000

From Mack Jeffrey Ogren to Jason L. Martin of Bassett on April 15: lots on NW side of Blue Ridge Road in Horsepasture Dist., $208,000

From Edward M. Hancock to Benjamin Jason Callahan of Patrick Springs on April 15: 3 tracts with 27.828 acres and 1.07 acres in Blackberry District and another lot, no district given, $24,000

From Sylvia Strong Clifton to Noah David Clifton II on April 15: two lots on N side of Fiddlers Green, Horsepasture Dist., $20,000

From Ellen S. Evans to Doug Martin of Ridgeway on April 18: lot on W side of US 220, Ridgeway Dist., $125,000

From James L. Beckner Jr. to Andrew Sean Kilkenny of Corolla, N.C., on April 18: tract on E margin of Hwy 57 with 14.53 acres 1 ½ miles W US 220, Martinsville Dist., $42,000

From Patricia C. Wright to Jerry Eugene Wright of Axton on April 19: 1.565 acres

From Geneva S. Brodie to John D. Stanley of Ridgeway on April 19: 0.405 acres on SE side of US 220, Ridgeway Dist.

From Kimble Reynolds Jr., TR, to Sheri Clark of Martinsville on April 19: From Jeffrey A. Hatcher Jr. to Teffany Hairston on April 19: 4.323 acres on W side of SR 709, Horsepasture Dist., $185,000

From Evangeline Obtial Draughn to Kayla M. Foley of Bassett on April 20: lot on NW side of SR 752, Ridgeway Dist., 8.908 acres, $24,000

From Diana Gail Stone to Timothy R. Nunley of Ridgeway on April 20: lots on S side of Dillons Fork Road, Blackberry Dist., $11,000

From Karri C. Burnette Murdock to Timothy R. Nunley of Ridgeway on April 20: lots on Hwy 57, Blackberry Dist., $40,000

From Dennis J. Duncan to Lawrence P. Pepin of Martinsville on April 20: lots on N side of Hillcrest Ave., Ridgeway Dist: $61,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to MTGLQ Investors L.P. of Greenville, S.C., on April 20: lot on NW side of Stultz Road, $24,700

From J and J Home Buyers LLC to Jennifer E. Miracle of Martinsville on April 20: Lot on S of city of Martinsville, Martinsville Dist., $115,000

From Eugene Powell to Christopher S. Rierson of Ridgeway on April 20: 5.808 acres off SR 622, Ridgeay

