 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Henry County property transactions from mid-April

  • 0

Following are property transfers in Henry County April 11 through 20:

From Jason Bennet to Johanna Jesneck, dele., April 11: 23.272 acres on S side of Stoneyridge Road, Reed Creek Dist.

From Johanna Jesneck, dele., to Ronald Spencer: 23.272 acres on S side of Stoneyridge Road, Reed Creek Dist., $55,000

From C.M. Harris Industries LLC to Jared Paul Harris of Martinsville, April 12: 3 lots in Ridgeway Dist.

From Lisa M. Bowen to Matthew Daniel Kendall of Union Hall: 0.649 acre on NW Lawrence Drive, Iriswood Dist., $49,993.59

From Nicholas E. Wilmoth to Calista Jade Warden of Collinsville, April 12: lot on SW side of Williams St., Collinsville Dist., $170,000

From Kelvin Tyrone Bradshaw to Scottie Terrell Stewart of Winston-Salem, N.C., April 12: a 2-acre tract and a 2.21-acre tract, Iriswood Dist., $25,000

From Phillip Douglas Aaron to Alik Wilmer of Sandy Level: lot on SE side of Stultz Road, Martinsville Dist., $60,000

People are also reading…

From Deanna Pnichols to Matthew N. Nochols of Axton: lot on NE margin of SR 750, Iriswood Dist

From Wyoming Tarpley to Ian Sampson of Danville, April 12: lot in Fieldale on S edge of Chestnut St., Horsepasture Dist., $27,500

From Paul A. Huckfeldt to Cathy Joyce of Fieldale, April 13: lot on SW side of Route 58 on SW side of Finch Court with 0.167 acres, Iriswood Dist.: $219,000

From Darrell Henderson to Mark Cox of Ridgeway, April 13: lot on SW side of Flanigan Branch Road, Ridgeway Dist., $25,000

From Valerie H. Barbour to Michael Panos of Ridgeway, April 13: lot on E side Huntington Hills Road and lot on NW side SR 750, Ridgeway Dist.: $235,000

From Janice H. Stevenson, FKA, to Amy Faith Steele of Collinsville, April 13: all of Unit 2 off SE side of Carol Court, Collinsville Dist., $93,000

From Lujuanna S. Perkins to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville on April 14: 1.053 acres on E side of Mitchell Road, Iriswood Dist., $17,004.48

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Helen G. Nelson of Martinsville on April 14: lot on N side of Cedar Court, Horespasture Dist., $105,000

From Lisa Dalton to John Griffo of Ridgeway: lot on NW side of Shannon Court, Ridgeway Dist, $184,000

From Brittany Leanne Joyce to Brandy S. Gauldin of Collinsville on April 14: 0.585 acre lot on E side of Alma Boulevard, Reed Creek Dist., $113,000

From Douglas G. Martin to Michael Moran of Ridgeway on April 14: lot on SW side of Carriage Court, Ridgeway Dist., $210,000

From J. Wheeler Moyer Jr. to Williams-Bell Group LLC of Texas on April 14: 5 acres on E side of SR 625, Iriswood Dist., $6,000

From Willie Berta Carter to Tony Ray Cook of Danville on April 14: tracts in Henry County, $102,700

From Rodger L. Bowles to Scott Allen Morgan Jr. of Bassett on April 14: lot on N margin of Huntington Hill Drive, Blackberry Dist., $5,000

From Mack Jeffrey Ogren to Jason L. Martin of Bassett on April 15: lots on NW side of Blue Ridge Road in Horsepasture Dist., $208,000

From Edward M. Hancock to Benjamin Jason Callahan of Patrick Springs on April 15: 3 tracts with 27.828 acres and 1.07 acres in Blackberry District and another lot, no district given, $24,000

From Sylvia Strong Clifton to Noah David Clifton II on April 15: two lots on N side of Fiddlers Green, Horsepasture Dist., $20,000

From Ellen S. Evans to Doug Martin of Ridgeway on April 18: lot on W side of US 220, Ridgeway Dist., $125,000

From James L. Beckner Jr. to Andrew Sean Kilkenny of Corolla, N.C., on April 18: tract on E margin of Hwy 57 with 14.53 acres 1 ½ miles W US 220, Martinsville Dist., $42,000

From Patricia C. Wright to Jerry Eugene Wright of Axton on April 19: 1.565 acres

From Geneva S. Brodie to John D. Stanley of Ridgeway on April 19: 0.405 acres on SE side of US 220, Ridgeway Dist.

From Kimble Reynolds Jr., TR, to Sheri Clark of Martinsville on April 19: From Jeffrey A. Hatcher Jr. to Teffany Hairston on April 19: 4.323 acres on W side of SR 709, Horsepasture Dist., $185,000

From Evangeline Obtial Draughn to Kayla M. Foley of Bassett on April 20: lot on NW side of SR 752, Ridgeway Dist., 8.908 acres, $24,000

From Diana Gail Stone to Timothy R. Nunley of Ridgeway on April 20: lots on S side of Dillons Fork Road, Blackberry Dist., $11,000

From Karri C. Burnette Murdock to Timothy R. Nunley of Ridgeway on April 20: lots on Hwy 57, Blackberry Dist., $40,000

From Dennis J. Duncan to Lawrence P. Pepin of Martinsville on April 20: lots on N side of Hillcrest Ave., Ridgeway Dist: $61,000

From Equity Trustees LLC to MTGLQ Investors L.P. of Greenville, S.C., on April 20: lot on NW side of Stultz Road, $24,700

From J and J Home Buyers LLC to Jennifer E. Miracle of Martinsville on April 20: Lot on S of city of Martinsville, Martinsville Dist., $115,000

From Eugene Powell to Christopher S. Rierson of Ridgeway on April 20: 5.808 acres off SR 622, Ridgeay

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metal Rain Tanks LLC moves to Martinsville

Metal Rain Tanks LLC moves to Martinsville

Nell Wheeler and Dean Cook move their company Metal Rain Tanks, LLC, a company that specializes in manufacturing stainless steel rain tanks, all the way from Houston, Texas to Martinsville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert