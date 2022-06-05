 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Henry County property transactions May 2-11

  • 0

The following property transfers were recorded in Henry County May 2-11:

From Royce Dean Fox Jr. to Terry Thompson of Danville on May 2: 6.5 acre lot on N side of SR 635, Ridgeway Dist., $16,000

From Faye B. Martin to Katherine F. Flippen of Martinsville on May 2: tract on N side of SR 648, Iriswood Dist.

From Howard Richard Manns to Chama A. Martin of Bassett on May 2: lots 63-69 on SR 672, Reed Creek Dist.

From Cletus Elwood Lackey, devisee, to Corey Wayne Collins of Ridgeway on May 2: 1.5 acre parcel I and .54 parcel II on SR 640, Ridgeway Dist., $60,000

From Richard Festa to Lisa Marie Turner of Martinsville on May 2: .92 acre lot 17-R, Collinsville Dist., $175,000

From Robert W. Haley, admin., to Richard Festa of Martinsville on May 2: lot 60 and NW half of lot 59 on NE side of Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville Dist., $137,500

From Arlene Adkins Garcia to Gregory N. Farthing of Johns Island, S.C., on May 2: lot 28 in Collinsville, Collinsville Dist., $42,000

People are also reading…

From Mary S. Southard to Tony D. Walton of Martinsville on May 2: 11,836-square-foot lot 14 on W side of Pulliam Court, Ridgeway Dist., $75,000

From Carl Edward Ball to Daniel L. Gilbert of Fieldale on May 3: a portion of section 17 of lot 3, Horsepasture Dist., $10,000

From Lewis Edward Ball to Daniel L. Gilbert of Fieldale on May 3: lot in Horsepasture Dist., $10,000.

From James W. Martin to Gregory P. Johnson of Bassett on May 3: certain tract on the waters of Reed Creek by SR 220, Reed Creek Dist., $4,800

From Jagir Bains to Victoria Lee Crompton of Martinsville on May 3: lot 51 and a portion of lot 50, Collinsville Dist., $70,000

From V&W Real Estate LLC to AF Housing LLC of Martinsville on May 3: .249 acres on lot 6, Collinsville Dist., $70,000

From Ruby H. Scott to Patricia Lynne Hicks of Ridgeway on May 3: certain lots on Andra Drive, Ridgeway Dist.

From Ronnie Robert Church to Melissa D. Arrowood of Collinsville on May 3: lots 2X and 1X, .0398 acres on SR 220 near Bassett Forks and 3 lots near Highway 57, Reed Creek Dist.

From Sandra Faye Souther to Charles Thomas Snyder Jr. of Ridgeway on May 3: lot 17 block 2 on NE side of Vista View, Ridgeway Dist., $167,000

From Jay A. Mitchell to Delta D. Mitchell of Ridgeway on May 4: acre located at 2742 Horsepasture Price Road

From Phillip Decker to April Connel of Rocky Mount on May 4: lot 1-A block 3 on SE side of Miles Road, $69,900

From Jeff Hertzler to TMR Property Management LLC of Martinsville on May 5: lot 2 block 2 on E side of Dye Plant Road, Ridgeway Dist., $51,500

From Douglas R. Josefson to Noel K. Campbell of Ridgeway on May 5: Lot 9 on NE side of Grogen’s Road, Horsepasture Dist., $6,000

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

From Jeffrey N. Foley to Virginia Darlene Cooper of Collinsville on May 5: lot 6, .432 acres on SW side of Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville Dist.

From Emanuel E. Wyatt to Alejandro Valderrama of Axton on May 5: 1 acre on W margin of Conner Lane, Iriswood Dist., $310,000

From Mary Susan Drapinski to Christian Via of Martinsville on May 5: lot 2 section B on SW side of Venna Avenue, Ridgeway Dist., $85,000

From Tammy W. Hampton to Tyler Tuck of Collinsville on May 5: .283 acres of lots H and 1G on S side of Randolph Street, Collinsville Dist., $190,500

From Ford Construction Inc. to Deborah Joyce Dillon of Martinsville on May 6: .521 acres on lot 6 phase 9, Ridgeway Dist., $320,000

From Shannon D. Mabry to Rebecca Duncan of Bassett on May 6: lot 3, Reed Creek Dist., $100,000

From PMC Rentals LLC to Holding Group LLC of Charlotte, N.C., on May 6: lot 7D-1 on W side of SR 609, Reed Creek Dist., $75,000

From James L. Minter to Jody Martin of Martinsville on May 6: tract 26X on SE side of SR 663, Reed Creek Dist., $36,325

From Julian E. Oakes to Edward Oakes of Martinsville on May 9: certain lot on Sedgefield Drive, Horsepasture Dist.

From Donald P. Ray Jr. to Kathy L. Harper-Patterson of Ridgeway on May 10: 2.53 acres of lot 2C on W side of Chestnut Knob Road, Horsepasture Dist., $10,000

From Michael Adamo to 159 Fieldale LLC of Christiansburg on May 10: lot 9-A block 5 on N side of Seventh Street, Horsepasture Dist.

From Claude L. Taylor to Sharon K. Taylor of Martinsville on May 10: tract of 30 acres on S margin of Highway 57 from Martinsville to Chatham, Iriswood Dist.

From Teresa D. Martin Mullins to James Mullins of Collinsville on May 10: lot 22 on NW side of Longview Drive, Collinsville Dist.

From William E. Greer to Curtis D. Amos of Bassett on May 10: 2 parcels on Pine Crest Road, Reed Creek Dist., $87,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to James A. Vaught of Ridgeway on May 10: lot 25 on NW line of East View Drive, Martinsville Dist., $34,600

From Michael Lee Agee to Emanuel Wyatt of Axton on May 11: 20.35 acres on parcel 1 SR 625, Iriswood Dist., $140,000

From NGM LLC to J and J Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville on May 11: $200,000

From Norma O’Dell Mize to Paul D. Roberts of Martinsville on May 11: .7 acre lot on SE margin of Hate Highway, Horsepasture Dist., $42,500

From Leonard C. Hall to Robert N. Keene of Bassett on May 11: parcels 1-4, $112,000

From Robert H. Hensley to Robert Steven Hensley of Bassett on May 11: 3 lots near E margin of SR 671, Reed Creek Dist., $6,400

From Kenneth W. Jones to Doug Martin of Ridgeway on May 11: 25.548 acre tract on S side of Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway Dist., $78,000

From SU&P Property Management INC to Tedford B. Falls of Bassett on May 11: lot 18 on E side of Bassett, $70,250

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charity League awards 28 scholarships

Charity League awards 28 scholarships

The Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County awarded 28 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to area high school graduates and college students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Arrest report: Henry County

Arrest report: Henry County

April Henry County arrest reports: As well as the usual, there's threaten to bomb, install a tracking device, annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel and illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert