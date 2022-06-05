Henry County property transactions May 2-11

The following property transfers were recorded in Henry County May 2-11:

From Royce Dean Fox Jr. to Terry Thompson of Danville on May 2: 6.5 acre lot on N side of SR 635, Ridgeway Dist., $16,000

From Faye B. Martin to Katherine F. Flippen of Martinsville on May 2: tract on N side of SR 648, Iriswood Dist.

From Howard Richard Manns to Chama A. Martin of Bassett on May 2: lots 63-69 on SR 672, Reed Creek Dist.

From Cletus Elwood Lackey, devisee, to Corey Wayne Collins of Ridgeway on May 2: 1.5 acre parcel I and .54 parcel II on SR 640, Ridgeway Dist., $60,000

From Richard Festa to Lisa Marie Turner of Martinsville on May 2: .92 acre lot 17-R, Collinsville Dist., $175,000

From Robert W. Haley, admin., to Richard Festa of Martinsville on May 2: lot 60 and NW half of lot 59 on NE side of Tanglewood Drive, Martinsville Dist., $137,500

From Arlene Adkins Garcia to Gregory N. Farthing of Johns Island, S.C., on May 2: lot 28 in Collinsville, Collinsville Dist., $42,000

From Mary S. Southard to Tony D. Walton of Martinsville on May 2: 11,836-square-foot lot 14 on W side of Pulliam Court, Ridgeway Dist., $75,000

From Carl Edward Ball to Daniel L. Gilbert of Fieldale on May 3: a portion of section 17 of lot 3, Horsepasture Dist., $10,000

From Lewis Edward Ball to Daniel L. Gilbert of Fieldale on May 3: lot in Horsepasture Dist., $10,000.

From James W. Martin to Gregory P. Johnson of Bassett on May 3: certain tract on the waters of Reed Creek by SR 220, Reed Creek Dist., $4,800

From Jagir Bains to Victoria Lee Crompton of Martinsville on May 3: lot 51 and a portion of lot 50, Collinsville Dist., $70,000

From V&W Real Estate LLC to AF Housing LLC of Martinsville on May 3: .249 acres on lot 6, Collinsville Dist., $70,000

From Ruby H. Scott to Patricia Lynne Hicks of Ridgeway on May 3: certain lots on Andra Drive, Ridgeway Dist.

From Ronnie Robert Church to Melissa D. Arrowood of Collinsville on May 3: lots 2X and 1X, .0398 acres on SR 220 near Bassett Forks and 3 lots near Highway 57, Reed Creek Dist.

From Sandra Faye Souther to Charles Thomas Snyder Jr. of Ridgeway on May 3: lot 17 block 2 on NE side of Vista View, Ridgeway Dist., $167,000

From Jay A. Mitchell to Delta D. Mitchell of Ridgeway on May 4: acre located at 2742 Horsepasture Price Road

From Phillip Decker to April Connel of Rocky Mount on May 4: lot 1-A block 3 on SE side of Miles Road, $69,900

From Jeff Hertzler to TMR Property Management LLC of Martinsville on May 5: lot 2 block 2 on E side of Dye Plant Road, Ridgeway Dist., $51,500

From Douglas R. Josefson to Noel K. Campbell of Ridgeway on May 5: Lot 9 on NE side of Grogen’s Road, Horsepasture Dist., $6,000

From Jeffrey N. Foley to Virginia Darlene Cooper of Collinsville on May 5: lot 6, .432 acres on SW side of Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville Dist.

From Emanuel E. Wyatt to Alejandro Valderrama of Axton on May 5: 1 acre on W margin of Conner Lane, Iriswood Dist., $310,000

From Mary Susan Drapinski to Christian Via of Martinsville on May 5: lot 2 section B on SW side of Venna Avenue, Ridgeway Dist., $85,000

From Tammy W. Hampton to Tyler Tuck of Collinsville on May 5: .283 acres of lots H and 1G on S side of Randolph Street, Collinsville Dist., $190,500

From Ford Construction Inc. to Deborah Joyce Dillon of Martinsville on May 6: .521 acres on lot 6 phase 9, Ridgeway Dist., $320,000

From Shannon D. Mabry to Rebecca Duncan of Bassett on May 6: lot 3, Reed Creek Dist., $100,000

From PMC Rentals LLC to Holding Group LLC of Charlotte, N.C., on May 6: lot 7D-1 on W side of SR 609, Reed Creek Dist., $75,000

From James L. Minter to Jody Martin of Martinsville on May 6: tract 26X on SE side of SR 663, Reed Creek Dist., $36,325

From Julian E. Oakes to Edward Oakes of Martinsville on May 9: certain lot on Sedgefield Drive, Horsepasture Dist.

From Donald P. Ray Jr. to Kathy L. Harper-Patterson of Ridgeway on May 10: 2.53 acres of lot 2C on W side of Chestnut Knob Road, Horsepasture Dist., $10,000

From Michael Adamo to 159 Fieldale LLC of Christiansburg on May 10: lot 9-A block 5 on N side of Seventh Street, Horsepasture Dist.

From Claude L. Taylor to Sharon K. Taylor of Martinsville on May 10: tract of 30 acres on S margin of Highway 57 from Martinsville to Chatham, Iriswood Dist.

From Teresa D. Martin Mullins to James Mullins of Collinsville on May 10: lot 22 on NW side of Longview Drive, Collinsville Dist.

From William E. Greer to Curtis D. Amos of Bassett on May 10: 2 parcels on Pine Crest Road, Reed Creek Dist., $87,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to James A. Vaught of Ridgeway on May 10: lot 25 on NW line of East View Drive, Martinsville Dist., $34,600

From Michael Lee Agee to Emanuel Wyatt of Axton on May 11: 20.35 acres on parcel 1 SR 625, Iriswood Dist., $140,000

From NGM LLC to J and J Home Buyers LLC of Martinsville on May 11: $200,000

From Norma O’Dell Mize to Paul D. Roberts of Martinsville on May 11: .7 acre lot on SE margin of Hate Highway, Horsepasture Dist., $42,500

From Leonard C. Hall to Robert N. Keene of Bassett on May 11: parcels 1-4, $112,000

From Robert H. Hensley to Robert Steven Hensley of Bassett on May 11: 3 lots near E margin of SR 671, Reed Creek Dist., $6,400

From Kenneth W. Jones to Doug Martin of Ridgeway on May 11: 25.548 acre tract on S side of Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway Dist., $78,000

From SU&P Property Management INC to Tedford B. Falls of Bassett on May 11: lot 18 on E side of Bassett, $70,250

