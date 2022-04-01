Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

The wording and spelling on the Circuit Court conveyance report are used here. Property descriptions are abbreviated to save space but information specific to location is kept. Prices are listed here if they are listed by the county.

From Vernon Franklin Gilbert to Jason Paul Compton: 43.15 acres beginning on north bank of road in Hatcher’s Line, Irisburg

From Ayers and Whitlock Layfayette to Arthur C. Porter of Ridgeway: 1.07 acres on east side of Mitchell Road, Irisburg, $53,000

From Ayers & Whitlock Lafayette to Debra Buchanan of Martinsville: 1.2 acres on N side of South Daniel Creek Road, Colinsville, to Debra P. Buchanan, $24,000

From HFT Legacy LLC to Megan K. Adkins: 0.783 on N side of Sunset Drive, $182,000

From Robert Allen King to Wes Jordan Barker of Spencer Post Office Box: 2 parcels on State Road 606, Reed Creek: $25,000

From Ashley Pruitt to James M. Pack of Sandy Level: 2 acres on S side of Hula Drive, Blackberry

From Mark A. Ingram to Joshua Adam Newman of Bassett: Lot 13 on Elf Trail, Fairystone Acres: $3,500

From John P. Bryant to Ray Paige Reynolds Jr. of Collinsville: Tract A on NW margin SR 698, Blackberry, $6,000

From Peoples Gas & Grill LLC to W.F.L. Company Inc. of Ridgeway, certain parcel situated in Ridgeway District, $252,000

From Kermit E. Davidson to Andrew N. Davidson of Collinsville: Lot 6 and Parcel A on NE side of Dye Plant Road, Ridgeway District

From Kermit Estel Davidson to Andrew Davidson of Collinsville: Lot 29 Block 1 S of Martinsville, Ridgeway District, $85,000

From Brenda A. Ephriam to George Lester Franklin of Martinsville: 1 acre on SW side of Rte. 58, Iriswood, $7,100

From Robyn G. Dunfee to Leobardo Iran Vicente Reyes of Eden, N.C.: Lot 13 Block 15, with .38 acres, Horsepasture, $4,000

From Lisa Hodges Dodson, devisee, to Justin Brooks of Axton: Tract B2 with 10 acres, Iriswood; $150,000

Jason Jennings to Kimberly Jennings of Collinsville, Lots 9 9A and 9B Block 2 on NW side of Miles Road, Collinsville

Jack M. Cooper to A. Crane Jones of Brentwood, Tenn.: Parcels I and II, Ridgeway Dist.; $130,000

From Leslie Belcher Oakes, Sole Dev., to Jacob Wayne Winn of Martinsville: 72 acres in Reed Creek Dist., $72,138

From Linda C. Williams to Christopher Lee Kivett of Archdale, N.C., Lot A on SW side of SR 602, Horsepasture; $50,000

From Raymond C. Smith to Pickle LLC of 3365 Virgnia Ave., Collinsville: 150 Walnut Acres Road, $10

From Eastland Properties LLC to Mark Arbogast of Roanoke: Lots 54- 65 on west margin of Melrose Drive, Reed Creek District, $270,000

From Ezee Mart Inc. to Olga Lambert of Bassett: Lot 8 on west side of and near SR 609, Reed Creek, $28,000

From Anthony Valient Schoolfield to Monique Schoolfield Galloway of High Point, N.C.: Lot 14, Section G, Spencer Court Subdivision, Horsepasture; Lot 13X in Horsepasture; Lot 13 section G with 27,248 feet in Horsepasture

From Jeffrey D. Mahan to Charlotte V. Mann of Martinsville: 1.41 acres in Reed Creek

From David Stocks to Mark A. Stocks of Martinsville: Lot 5 Sec. C, Martinsville Dist.

From Dennis R. Wright to Judy F. Perrin of Martinsville: 20 acres on east side of Moore’s Mill-Horsepasture Road, $175,000

From Toby F. Deal to Scott Komorowski of Parma, Ohio: Lots 7-10 on south side of Old Danville Road, $12,000

From Karen Merriman Townsend to Adam B. Townsend of Ridgeway: Lots 17 and 17X on Sec. 1 on south side of Tilla Road, Ridgeway Dist.

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC of Austin, Texas: Lots 15-17 commonly known as 1136 Carver Road, $2,009

From Cynthia F. Shelton, devisee, to David Brent Lavinder of Bassett: Lot 17, Book 6 and lot at W terminus of Woodland Court Cul de Sac, Reed Creek, $28,000

From Donna D. Horne, sole devisee, to Cecil Clay Turner of Ridgeway: 0 .5 acres on SE side of Rte. 220, Ridgeway, $27,000

From Joanne Compton to Tracie Carter of Eden, N.C.: 9.8 acres on SW side of Rte. 692, $160,000

From Joven Millner to Amran Property Investments LL of Winston-Salem, N.C.: 60 Parkway Drive, Martinsville

From Karen B. Easter to Richard G. Hall of Bassett: Lot 5 Sec. A on NE side of SR 912, Blackberry Dist., $89,400

From Amy Horsley Stultz to Smith River Properties of Bassett: Lot 16 Section B on SW side of Canterbury Lane, Ridgeway Dist., $75,000

From Piedmont Land Conservancy to State of North Carolina: 1.08 acres in Henry County

From David S. Haney to Gary Scott Jones of Sherills Ford, N.C.: 461.5 acres on west side of Mountain Valley Road, $750,000

From Adkins Family Land Co. LL to Betty Hollandsworth of Collinsville: Lot 10 Block D, $130,000

From Cindia L. Hairston to Leigh Allan of Axton: 0.56 acres on NW side of Axton, $87,000

From David L. Tuttle to Karen Tuttle Dillon: Lot 11 on N side of Owens Avenue

From Mark Gallegos, heir, to John Forest Follari of Greensboro, N.C.: Parcel A, 1.03 acres on S side of 20’ easement off E side of Rte. 782, Ridgeway, $108,000

From Elizabeth D. Dorton to Lofton Lesing LLC of Staunton: Parcel One largely situated in Iriswood Dist. and Pittsylvania Co., $236,500

From Kelli Ann Krumenacker to Frank Glading Shelton of Martinsville: Lot 21 on S side of SR 897

From Debbie Annette Griggs-Vaughn to Helal Alam Ahmed of Martinsville, Lot 21 on S side of SR 897, $35,000

From Amanda D. Shively to Tameki M. Tarpley of Bassett: Lots 23-27 Sec. B on NW side of SR 687, Blackberry, $210,000

From Winfred Lee Deering to Deering Family Trust of Celebration, Fla.: 10.1 acres off Country Side Lane, Iriswood

From Homer G. Vaughn to John B. Foley: Lot 3A, 3.15 acres on S side of New Light Church Road, $22,000

From Deborah D. Stone to Jill Donna Cotrone of Kernersville, N.C.: Lot 24, Book 71 Page 148, $64,900

From Vera Marie Lucado Witt to James Douglass Witt of Bassett: Map Book 96 Page 157 Lots 59A and 60A, Blackberry

From Bob Davis to Samuel Barrera Lopez of Bassett: Parcel A with .062 acres and Tract 84 off Graceland Drive, Blackberry: $100,000

From God’s Green Earth Inc. to Donna Sanders of Fieldale: lot in Blackberry, $65,000

From Lewis J. Evans to Camren Sisk of Danville: Lot 10 Section G in Horsepasture, $165,000

From HTF Legacy LLC to Spencer Hirshfeld of Tooele, Utah: Lot 2 Block B, .96 acres E of SR 683, Horsepasture, $170,000

From Barry W. Turner to Ulises Rios of Martinsville: Property in Henry County, $18,000

From James L. Pedigo Jr. to Frances D. Rotenizer of Fieldale: .9 acres Map Book 57 Page 61 on SR 609, Blackberry

From Michael E. Wagner to Shannon R. Foster of Bassett: 3.766 acres on NW side of SR 674, Reed Creek Dist., $79,000

From Michael E. Wagner to Jesse D. Cahill of Collinsville: Lot 3, .47 acres in Blackberry: $15,000

From Joan T. Sparks, devisee, to Frederick J. Wooden of Martinsville: Tract 13, 4.254 acres N side of Hunt Woods Drive, $775,000

From Linda F. Jordan to Timmy L. Coleman of Martinsville: Lot 64, Reed Creek Dist., $6,500

From Todd P. Moran II to Ariana G. Beasley of Ridgeway: Lot 3 Block 5 Section B on W side of Devonshire Drive, Ridgeway, $220,000

Parthenia S. Staples to Gerald J. Scales of Fieldale: Three-tenth acre center of Outlet Road to Road 683, $1,800

From Worth Harris Carter Jr. Revocab. To Nicolas Linwood Carter of Martinsville: Certain lots in Henry County, $73,200

From Worth Harris Carter Jr. Revocab. to Carver Memorial Gardens Inc.: Certain property in Henry County, 2256 Carver Road, $42,900.

