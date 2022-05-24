Henry County Property Transfers April 21-29

Following are property transfers recorded in Henry County at the end of April:

From Jacob E. Frith II to James B. Frith Jr. & Assoc. on April 21: certain tracts

From Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Hertzler Contracting LLC of Axton on April 21: 0.344 acre, Collinsville Dist., $65,500

From Abe Henry Draper to Cindia L. Hairston of Axton on April 21: land on western side of Rt. 625, $30,000

From Mary E. Lovette on April 21 to Peggy L. Williams of Bassett: tract on Waters of Cow Branch, Blackberry Dist., $75,000

From Tracy Lynne Cornelius to Bobby C. Tatum of Stanleytown on April 21: 2 1/2 acres bounded by US 57A, Reed Creek Dist, $22,500

From Clinton D. Wright to Rederickus Maurice Kelley of Martinsville on April 21: lot on SW side of Linda Drive, Horsepasture Dist., #131,500

From Jose Angel Rodriguez Alas to Mry Lynn Elmahoud of Martinsville on April 22: lots on E side of Tanglewood Drive, Collinsville Dist., $126,000

From Surety Trustees LLC to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC of Michigan on April 22: 92 Stockton Road, $31,579.73

From Community Loan Servicing LLC to Richard John Crompton of Collinsville on April 25: lot on south side of Miles Road, Martinsville Dist., $48,000

From Robert Brian Amos to Williams Chase Shively of Bassett on April 25: tract on Rte 57 and E of the town of Bassett, $280,000

From Lance Joseph Brooks to Linda Millner Murphy on April 25: 4 12 ares on Ramey Hodge Drive, $10

From James Robert Gammons to John Evan Bryant of Concord, N.C., on April 25: two parcels in Blackberry Dist., $75,000

From Freida Spence Handy to Kenneth L. Handy of Bassett on April 26: 2.2021 acres on north side of SR 57, Horsepasture Dist.

From Billy Bousman, heir-at-large, to Michael Anderson Bousman on April 26: lot on N margin of Huntington Hills Drive, Blackberry Dist., and 0.751 acre on W side of SR 942, Blackberry Dist.

From Elaine K. Gregory to Angus Clay Hobson of Ridgeway: 3.785 acres on E side of Matrimony Creek Road, Ridgeway

From Thomas W. Collins to Joshua Lywood Jones of Bassett: 2.111 acres in Henry County, Horsepasture Dist., $12,500

From William W. Joyce Jr. to Rayburn F. Bryant II of Stuart: 0.500 acres in Henry County, Horsepasture Dist., $2,000

From Peggy C. Douglas to Mary Ann Deal of Collinsville on April 26: Daniels Creek Road Lot 21, $74,900

From Ginger R. Morris to Octavius Tillman of Bassett: Lot 7 west margin SR 912, Blackberry Dist, on April 26: $144,000

From Pamela Hodge Bradley on April 26 to James Andrew Brooks of Fieldale: a acre SE to SR 644, Iriswood Dist., $3,000

From Darlene Trivette Stokes to Harley J. Bishop of Spencer: 1 acre, 1 mile E of Horsepasture Creek and S of SR 58 on April 26: $87,000

From Keith A. Pamplin to Daniel Brodie Smith of Ridgeway on April 27: 1.421 acres on S margin of cul-de-sace of Ellsworth Court, Ridgeway Dist., $9,000

From Elizabeth Ann F. Bartholomay to Robert Amos of Spencer on April 27: lot fronting N side of US 58 near Spencer, $128,500

From Lois T. Kellam, TR., to Eleanor Ellington Trent Craig of Bassett on April 27: 14.41 acres in Henry County, $30,000

From Barbara Brimmer, sole heir, to Mary D. McHeimer of Martinsville on April 27: lot 2, Martinsville Dist.

From Tory W. Betton to Naume Galo Smith of Fieldale on April 27: 17.393 acres and 3.004 acres, $260,000

From Paul D. Roberts to George W. Wilson Jr. of Ridgeway on April 27: lot in Ridgeway Dist., $255,000

From Cecelia M. Donavant to Billy Donavant Jr. of Martinsville on April 28: 11 lots on Dyer Store Road

From Johnson L. Gomez to Susan Agee of Martinsville on April 28: lot on N side of Jeb Stuart Road, $240,000

From Diane S. Adkins to Tyler O. Parcell of Martinsville on April 28: 0.750 acre on Red Hill Drive, $425,000

From Billy F. Bullard to Mavinstone Onyx LLC of Sterling on April 28: lots on SW side of Chestnut St., $36,000

From Reginald Aaron Dyckman to Evan L. Francis of Collinsville on April 28: lots on SW side of Ferndale Drive, Collinsville, $285,900

From Frank Spallino to Ashley N. Crawford of Bassett: 0.76 acre on W margin of SR 881, Blackberry Dist., on April 29: $147,000

From Quick Service Realco LLC to Mike Sarlo Tr. of Venice, Calif., on April 29: 0.687 acre, 0.282 acre and 0.081 acre on E side of 220, Ridgeway Dist., $2,000,000

From Deborah J. Dillon to Amy C. Lane of Ridgeway on April 29: lot on NE side Hunting Hill subdivision, Ridgeway Dist., $340,000

From B.W. Wright Maintenance Co. to Barry W. Wright of Collinsville on April 29: lot in Reed Creek Dist., $69,600

From Jonathan Landon Tuttle to Joseph I. Proietti of Stanleytown on April 29: lot on NE margin of Hwy 57, $108,000

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.