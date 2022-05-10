Henry County Property Transfers March 21-31

The following are transfers of ownership of property recorded in Henry County Circuit Court March 21-31:
From Fonty Matthew Durham to Larry M. Shelton of Spencer: 1.401 acres in Horsepasture Dist., $144,000
From Jane A. Kimball to Timothy Wallace Shaver Sr. of Mebane, N.C.: lots on NW side of U.S. 220, Ridgeway Dist.
From Culas M. Giles to Sheila G. Hairston of Martinsville: Lot on S side of Wren Court, Iriswood Dist.
From Johnny Rex O'Dell, heir, to Howard Blair of Bassett: 0.199 acres on SE side of Orchard Drive, Blackberry Dist., $100,000
From Julian S. Goad to James Dewey Martin of Rock Mount: three parcels in Reed Creek Dist., $30,000
From Suan A. Kirks to Charles C. Hines of Ridgeway: Lot on W side of SR 750, Ridgeway Dist., $185,000
From Janet Price, PKA to Tabitha Morrison Ramey, 3 acres on SE side SR 843, Blackberry Dist.
People are also reading…
From Richard George Ephgrave Sr. to Joan Francis Sharpe of Collinsville: lot on W side of Breezewood Road, Collinsville Dist., $310,000
From Catherine Carter, devisee, to Sheila J. Turner of Spencer: lot, Horsepasture Dist., $55,000
From Lucy M. Perdue to Leleta Ann Mize Cassell: parcels in Horsepasture Dist.
From Lucy M. Perdue to Lawrence Todd Mize of Martinsville: parcels in Horsepasture Dist.
From Hopco LLC to Benjamin S. Smith of Summerfield, N.C.: 297.832 acres off NW side of SR 743, Reed Creek Dist., $712,500
From Mary Turner, heir, to Stephanie A Turner: 2.46 acres on U.S. 220
From Matthew Scott Sharpe to Michael Dannegger of Fieldale: two lots on N side of Eighth Street, Horsepasture Dist., $65,000
From Sheree K. Gillispie to Jason Karr Gillispie: 6.235 acres on SE side of SR 606 and tracts on S side of SR 606, Reed Creek Dist.
From Phillis Q. Karavatakis, ST, to Glenn Pyrtle of Martinsville: lot in Henry County, $302,000
From Glenn T. Pyrtle to Wallace Ventures LLC: parcels in Henry County, $125,000
From Gary W. Robertson to Dale D. Robertson of Ridgeway: 0.532 acre on SE side of SR 640, and another lot, Ridgeway Dist.
From Robert Edward Hopkins to Deborah Jean Hopkins of Martinsville: lots on N side of Owens Street Ext., Collinsville Dist.
From Kenneth Vaughan to Timothy R. Nunley: parcels in Blackberry Dist., $80,000
From Elizabeth Philpott Phares to Curtis Jefferson Philpott: lots in Reed Creek Dist. and Blue Ridge Dist. of Franklin County, $115,000
From American Property Management C to Tony Jay Deal of Martinsville: lot on E side of SR 657, $22,500
From Clinton E. Greer to Mark Dupont Sr. of Collinsville: lots in Blackberry Dist., $50,000
From Michael Wilson to Julio Percy Santamaria of Bassett: lots in Blackberry Dist., $80,000
From Kenneth L. Craig to Rodney D. Scribner of Bassett: 1.15 acres on Woody's Ford Road, Horsepasture Dist., $185,000
From Yo Daddy's Properties LLC to Fountain Holdings LLC of Martinsville: lot in Ridgeway Dist., $30,000
From Ronnie E. Lawless to Sanford Dalton of Martinsville: lot on Figsboro Road
From Charles Rea Minter to Anthony Nadeau of Spencer: 1 acre on NW side of Grandin Road, $91,000
From Donna M. Scearce to Miranda Katherine Beavers of Bassett: 0.501 acre on SW side of Oak Level Road, $170,000
From Francisco Javier Alvarez to Jorge Alvarez: three tracts in Iriswood Dist., $10,000
From Thomas S. Malon to Ven-Chr LLC of Kernersville, N.C.: two tracts, $145,000
From Martha L. Jones to Miyoshie W. Hairston of Stanleytown: all of House No. 3, Reed Creek Dist., $116,900
From Rockshire LLC to Lenny Noel of Martinsville: 0.566 acre, $310,000
From Jeffrey Mansour-Broderer to Diana L. Jordan of Martinsville: $399,000
From Carla Lynn Lackey to Tracey Lynn Keffer of Collinsville: parcels in Martinsville Dist.
From John R. Whitlock to Bobby R. Whitlock of Bassett: 7.50 acres, $22,000
From Mary Ruth Davis Compton to Stephen Douglas Edwards of Ridgeway: 59.5 acres in Horsepasture, $78,700
From Joseph M. Martin to Dennis Mark Deering of Danville: 1.107 acres on S side of Tommy Carter Road, Iriswood Dist., $44,000
From James Dewey Underwood, sole heir, to Dalvn M. King of Collinsville: lots on W margin of SR 609, Reed Creek Dist., $121,000
From John P. Bryant to Clarks United LLC of Ridgeway: lot on S side of SR 609, Horsepasture Dist.
From Bernice P. McDaniel to Ramona Ann McDaniel of Bassett: lot on NE side of Lakewood Trail
From WBP Enterprises LLC to MLW Investment Properties LLC: 0.621 acres on N side of A.L. Philpott Hwy, Iriswood, $112,500
From Herman L. Ashley to Logan Thomas of Axton: 1.026 acres on S side of SR 635, Iriswood Dist., $20,000
From Ardetta Regenia Starr Noel to Demetrius T. Burgess of Martinsville: lot on SW side of Laurel Park Avenue, Iriswood Dist., $195,000
From Richard T. Zollars to Zachary Tate Barker of Martinsville: 2 acres on E side of SR 837, Horsepasture Dist., $215,000
From Robert A. Burton II to Robert A Burton of Martinsville: 1.177 acres on W side of Mount Olivet Road, Iriswood Dist., $150,000
From Thelma C. Janney to Jada Deboard Matthews of Ridgeway: 0.8552 acre at end of Lancer Trail Ct., Ridgeway Dist., $13,600
From Jessica E. Miler to Zachary W. Foster of Bassett: 1.396 acres, Reed Creek Dist., $60,000
From Betsy Stultz Dollarhite, sole, to Michael P. Davis of Collinsville: 0.768 acre on NE side of Endless Road, Collinsville Dist., $136,000
From BKC Properties Inc. to Roland J. Fortin Jr. of Martinsville: 1.068 acres on S side of Wingfield Orchard Road, Horsepasture, $179,900
From Cynthia R. Burns to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 2.362 acres, $85,000
From ALF Trustee LLC to BKC Properties of Vinton: Lot 53, Sunset Drive, Collinsville, $52,615
From Barry A. Nester to Lorraine M. Kelley of Martinsville: 0.7160 acre in Henry County, $424,900
From E. Bradford Parker to Susan C. Parker, 1.084 acres on S side of Burch Road, Iriswood Dist.
From E. Bradford Parker to Susan Carden Parker of Martinsville: 1.539 acres on E side of Plantation Road, Iriswood Dist.
From Jimmy A. Wheeler to Carter Homes LLC of Roanoke: lot on W side of Old Oak Level Road, Reed Creek Dist., $49,000