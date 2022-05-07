 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County Property Transfers

Folllowing are property transactions recorded in mid-March with the County of Henry:

From Thomas Goforth Jr. to Wyoming Tarpley of Martinsville: Lots on margin of Chestnut Street, Horsepasture District: $1,100

From Marie B. Smith FKA to Alan R. Parker of Bassett: Lot near SR 57 with 1 acre, $29,500

From James Vaught to Karri Jo Murdock of Collinsville: Lot on east side of Pioneer Trail, Collinsville Dist., $176,700

From Sharon Coleman to Stephen Edwards of Ridgeway: 3.57 acres situated 310 feet from SR 692, Horsepasture Dist.

From Jackey Capps to Leslie Ray Capps: Lot 16 on east side of Elam Drive, Ridgeway Dist.

From Equity Trustees LLC to Community Loan Servicing LLC of Coral Gables, Fla.: .256 acres on S side of Miles Road, Martinsville Dist., $44,000

From Adam S. Touchstone to Floyd Thomas Smith Jr. of Martinsville: Lots 6 & 7 on east side of Edgewood Place, Irisiwood Dist., $225,000

From Granville C. Cox to Paul W. Hooker of Ridgeway: 4.3359 acres tract on east side of SR 692, Horsepasture Dist.: $25,000

From Jerry Phillips to Martinsville Church of God, 1.171 acres, $11,710

From Mary W. Sutton to Andrew Clark of Ridgeway: 3.879 acres on south side of Wagon Trail Road, Horsepasture, $520,000

From Ida Lee Janney to Steve Allan Janney of Stanleytown: Lot on SE side of SR 907, Horsepature Dist.

Fro Sara Campbell McKinney to Parker Gray Campbell: four lots in Horsepasture Dist.

From Ruth L. Wingfield to Mark Allen Wingfield of Martinsville: Lot 13 on NW side of Sunrise Avenue Ext.

From Pamela Conklin Steel, sole heir, to Paul D. Roberts of Martinsville: Lot 28 with 0.499 acres, Ridgeway Dist., $67,000

From Eric Dehart to Richard James Hall of Ridgeway: 6.154 acres off SR 622, Ridgeway Dist., $122,000

From Jason A. Baldwin to Adam J. Skinner of Bassett: Lot 3 Villa Heights, $27,000

From Kimberly B. Corya to Randy R. Orcutt of Elma, NY: 42.724 acres on E&W side of SR 612, Iriswood Dist., $106,500

From Patrick A. Welch to Alfred Wyrick of Rocky Mount: Lots on E side of Townsend Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $45,000

From Tyler O. Parcel to Elizabeth Terifay of Collinsville: Lots on N side of West Shumate Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $125,400

From Denver Carlton Shively to Barry Dean Fulcher of Bassett: 3 parcels on SR 606, Reed Creek Dist., $218,000

From Affordable Christian Housing to Robert William Sowder of Bassett: $25,000

From Affordable Christian Housing to Jennifer Dawn Padgett of Martinsville: $22,000

From Affordable Christian Housing to James Lee Brown of Bassett: $23,000

From Jeremy Brent Stegall to Roberto Jimenez Santos of Collinsville: Lots 7-9 on S side of Cedar Drive, Reed Creek Dist., $12,000

From Shannon R. Bennett to Michael G. Blankenship of Axton: .68 acres on SR 620 $ Danville & Western Railroad Company R/W, Iriswood Dist.

From J. Daniel Cahill to TMS Holdings Inc. of Martinsville: Lots 1-25 on Block K on SW margin of Fifth Avenue, Martinsville, $850,000

From DAC Design & Construction LLC to West Avenue Holdings LLC of Kannapolis, N.C.: Lots on N side Printers Lane, Collinsville, $225,000

From Donald Keith Barbour Jr. to George Edward Pace of Collinsville: Lots on SR 609, Reed Creek: $114,900

From Allen Ray Donovant to Redd Rentals LLC: 1.954 acres on SR 687: $430,000

From Freddie Dillard to Angela Dillard Wilson: Lot 7 on NE side of SR 622, Iriswood Dist.

From Prillaman and Meadors LLC to T.R.A.S.H. Ministry Inc.: Tract 21A, 3.762 acres on NW side Clyde Prillaman Street, Horsepasture Dist., $32,500

From Opal R. Fields to Patricia Hope Hill of Fieldale: Lot 32A, 0.194 acres on SE side of Pine St., Horsepasture Dist.: $9,000

From Glen E. Hairston to Tony Hairston of Moneta: 4.35 ac. tract off W side of SR 655, Reed Creek Dist., $100,000

From Better Life Ministries to Roger Blankenship of Penhook: 2.291 acres, Horsepasture Dist., $175,000

From Margaret W. Thomasson to Stephan Hayes of Figsboro: 9.83 acres, 1.19 acres and 1.734 acres on SR 108, Reed Creek Dist., $201,000

From Shirley Adams Harris to Daniel Seepe of Danville: Lots on SE side of SR 614, Iriswood Dist., $265,000

From Ellen Spencer Randall to Alfred Wayne Wright of Martinsville: Lots on E side of Lakewood Trail, Iriswood Dist., $225,000

From Virginia Joanne Payne, exec., to Moises Martinez Castro of Bassett: Lots in Villa Heights, $35,000

From Amran Property Investments LLC to Crystal Willard of Martinsville: Lot, Horsepasture Dist., $37,100

From Miguel A. Martinez to Dayle Munoz of Asheboro, N.C.: Lot  on S. side of Chatham Court, Iriswood Dist.

From Shirley G. Custer to William Kelly Custer, TR, of Martinsville: 0.106 acre off N side of Longview Drive, Collinsville

From Max Kendall Inc. to Darrell Lamar Hylton of Bassett: Lots leading from Bassett to Oak Level, Reed Creek Dist., $139,900

From Matthew D. Oldham to Gregory E. Chandler of Axton: 2.30 acres on S side of SR 620, Iriswood Dist., $35,000

From Rocuda Mortgage Co. to Andrew C. Palmer of Collinsville: 0.479 ac. in Blackberry Dist., $12,000

From Billy N. Fretwell to Timothy C. Stone of Bassett: Lots in Blackberry Dist., $35,000

From Virginia K. Hall to Billy R. McBride Sr. of Bassett: 2.705 acres in Blackberry Dist., $130,000

From Stephens J. Turner to Charles M. Aaron of Martinsville: three parcels/tracts

From Carolyn H. Jarrett to Jerry S. Wood of Martinsville: $415,000

From Veola Catherine Carter to Antwan M. Martin of Martinsville: boundray Line SW side of SR 1514, Horsepasture Dist.

From April Gibson-Bogard to Kim Henning Fox: 1.02699 acres on N side of Elijah Circle, Iriswood Dist.: $95,000

