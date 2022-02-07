Henry County Public Schools closed today

Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures in some parts of the county, Henry County Public Schools will be closed today (Monday, Feb. 7). Employee Code 2.
The earlier announcement, made around 6:30 a.m., was that the schools would operate on a 2-hour delay. The closing was announced at 7:45 a.m.
