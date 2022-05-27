 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County schools closed today

Though they didn't realize it at the time, Henry County Public Schools' students' last day of school for the academic year was yesterday.

Due to the potential for flooding and high winds because of extended tornado warnings in our area, Henry County Public Schools will be closed today, Friday, May 27, the school system announced at 6:45 a.m.

Graduation will still take place at Magna Vista High School this evening as scheduled. Employee code one.

