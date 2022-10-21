Henry County's fallen officers to be honored with bridge renaming

Law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored in a memorial during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

“Henry County is a better place to live because of the sacrifices made every day by the men and women in law enforcement,” Item Number 16 on the board’s Oct. 25 meeting agenda states. “They frequently put their lives and wellbeing on the line to protect our community.”

The seven local officers who have lost their lives on duty since 1922 are John Hughes Mitchell, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, killed May 4, 1922; George S. Frame, Bassett Police Department, killed March 18, 1923; John J. Johnston, Fieldale PD, killed Jan. 27, 1945; Willis Herman Ferguson, HCS0, killed 1975; George Melvin Brown, HCSO, killed June 26, 1984; Paul Edward Grubb, HCOS, killed July 2, 1989; and Sgt. J. Michael Philippi, Virginia State Police, killed Jan. 11, 2014.

“As a tribute to their service and ultimate sacrifice,” the agenda states, the County, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will dedicate bridge memorials to each of those officers.

Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy “T.J.” Slaughter, a retired Martinsville Police officer, said the idea began when another police officer asked him if one of the bridges in Henry County could be named for Paul Grubb, a Henry County officer who died after being shot by a suspect near the Virginia-North Carolina line, according to Bulletin reports.

Family members of some of those officers, as well as law enforcement officers who are currently active, will be present at the meeting.

That portion of the meeting will be held in the Summerlin Boardroom of the Henry County Administration on Kings Mountain Road.

Agendas for next week’s Board of Supervisors and Board of Zoning Appeals, which meets Wednesday, are:

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will begin their Tuesday meeting with a 3 p.m. session held at the same place.

On the agenda for the first session will be:

A report on delinquent tax collection efforts

An update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Development Corporation

Consideration of additional appropriations for: the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program; Justice Assistant Grant and DMV traffic enforcement for the sheriff’s office; and asset forfeiture funds and drug-related court expenses for the commonwealth’s attorney.

The board will meet in closed session to discuss appointees to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board, ANCHOR Commission and Ninth District Development Financing Inc.; pending legal matters; real estate; as-yet unannounced industries; and special awards.

The 6 p.m. session will include:

The Henry County Law Enforcement Bridge

General highway matters

A public hearing on a rezoning application for D&P farms (Beverly DeLoatch)

Matters by the public

BZA

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet for a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive public input on the possible issuance of a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a wedding and event center at 350 Charlton Drive, off Soapstone Road, in the Horsepasture District. The property is zoned Agricultural District A-1. The request was presented by Justin B. and Sandi D. Hite.