Hietala joins MCPS in public relations role

Callie Hietala is the new Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator for Martinsville City Public Schools.

After she moved to Martinsville in September 2020, her first local job was part time at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum. Then she worked as a reporter for The Enterprise, writing mostly for The Henry County Enterprise.

A native of Marion, Hietala is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, where she studied English and classical civilizations. She has worked at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon in capacities such as outreach instructor, curator, interim director of education and community programs manager and digital marketing coordinator.

"MCPS staff and teachers are passionate about their work, and I look forward to helping share the stories of our staff, student, and school successes with our community,” Hietala stated in a press release.

“Callie will bring a journalistic background to our communications arena. She will make a great impact on our division," stated Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley in the release.

Hietala and her husband, Dr. Joe Keiper, live in Martinsville.

Callie Hietala

Hietala
