Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department officers for 2022

William Martin is the chief of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept. for 2022, and Antwan Martin is its president. The other officers are:
- Matthew Gunter, deputy chief
- James Hill, assistant chief
- Rakim King, 1st captain
- Jake Wilkins, 2nd captain
- Scott Fulcher, lieutenant
- Sparky Gibbons, engineer
- Kevin Hendricks, assistant engineer
- David Bryan, equipment
- Justin Bryan, assistant equipment
- Kenny Thompson, safety officer
- Richard Reynolds, vice president
- Tori Fallin, secretary
- Sandra Boardwine, assistant secretary
- Joel Barnes, treasurer
- Regina Martin, assistant treasurer
- Antwan Martin, chaplin
- Kevin Boardwine, property
- Kevin Murdock, assistant property
- Allie Wilkins, historian
- Matthew Gunter, junior member coordinator
