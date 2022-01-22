 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department officers for 2022

William Martin is the chief of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept. for 2022, and Antwan Martin is its president. The other officers are:

  • Matthew Gunter, deputy chief
  • James Hill, assistant chief
  • Rakim King, 1st captain
  • Jake Wilkins, 2nd captain
  • Scott Fulcher, lieutenant
  • Sparky Gibbons, engineer
  • Kevin Hendricks, assistant engineer
  • David Bryan, equipment
  • Justin Bryan, assistant equipment
  • Kenny Thompson, safety officer
  • Richard Reynolds, vice president
  • Tori Fallin, secretary
  • Sandra Boardwine, assistant secretary
  • Joel Barnes, treasurer
  • Regina Martin, assistant treasurer 
  • Antwan Martin, chaplin
  • Kevin Boardwine, property
  • Kevin Murdock, assistant property
  • Allie Wilkins, historian
  • Matthew Gunter, junior member coordinator 

Civic groups and community organizations: Send your announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com for publication.

