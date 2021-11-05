Informal reversion meeting dates and topics

- Nov. 16, The reversion process
- Dec. 7, Schools
- Jan. 4, Town and city changes
- Jan. 25, Taxation and finances
- Feb. 1, Jail, courts and justice
All meetings will be held in council chambers at 55 East Church Street on the second floor and begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. If there is a waiting list of participants after Feb. 1, the sessions will be repeated with new dates announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today