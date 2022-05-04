Interest meeting for youth climate summit at VMNH

An interest meeting to plan a Youth Climate Summit will be at the Virginia Museum of Natural History at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Youth Climate Summit is being coordinated by Dr. John Ashburn, medical physicist and volunteer of the Climate Advocacy Group. He said he is looking to attract as many kids as possible to the interest meeting so that they can help plan the first Youth Climate Summit.

The summit would be an annual event that would showcase topics that the kids choose. He listed a variety of potential topics, such as: recycling, excess foods, composting food waste and schools.

Ashburn added that the strategy is to let “kids attract kids” and then “let them take the reins” and create an event that is catered specifically to what kids in this area want to know.

The age group he hopes to attract is high-schoolers and also eighth-graders who are going into high school soon. Ashburn said that he plans to have the group meet a few times in the summer for interest meetings and planning and then hold the summit sometime in the fall.

If the event got enough interest and had enough participants, said Ashburn, he would like to have them do a series of debates with other schools. He added that the summit kids in Martinsville would be the home team and they would find groups from other areas to have debates with.

He also said that to get students interested, the prize for winners of those debates would likely be money in the format of a scholarship if it was able to be raised for that purpose.

One other way that Ashburn is trying to attract students is by making efforts to get schools to log time spent working on the youth climate summit as volunteer hours. He is hoping that schools will approve soon so that credit may be applied next fall.

“It might take a long time,” said Ashburn, to get a good-sized group of kids interested. The goal, he added, would be to expand to the surrounding counties and hold debates within the counties. This meeting and potential summit is a “beta testing,” said Ashburn, to “see how well we can get things off the ground.”

Though Ashburn said that he is “hitting a lot of snags” with learning things about how to work within the school system, that this summit is “important in every area” for kids, especially if they are “experiencing apprehension about the future.”

“The main thing is bringing the issues to the forefront and getting everyone to think about the issues,” Ashburn said. He added that it is important that “we realize that we need to have a solution other than saying there isn’t an issue” with climate change.

This is intended to be a lighthearted event to raise awareness, Ashburn said, where the kids can show up, see how often they need to meet and who wants what responsibilities.

Any parents or guardians that want to help out are welcome to the meeting, he added. He estimates they will need at least one adult per four kids to make sure that the kids are fulfilling their responsibilities, but that the adults will be “more like cheerleaders in the background letting the kids take the reins.”

The meeting and the summit will both be held at the VMNH. Ashburn said that the VMNH has been largely supportive of the summit, but he wanted to emphasize that this is a volunteer effort and not something the museum staff is required to do.

The meeting also will be held on Zoom so people who can not make it in person can still participate.

For more information, contact Mary Zell Galen by email at maryzell.galen@vmnh.virginia.gov or by phone at 634-4150.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.