 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

John Woody painting way up high

  • 0
John Woody painting the Goodwill store

John Wood paints the top of the Goodwill store using a bucket truck.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish police rescue puppy stuck in a pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert