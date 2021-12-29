John Woody painting way up high

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, was found guilty in August by Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos and sentenced this week.
A biker was injured on Christmas Day when the motorcycle he was on appeared to have collided with a silver SUV at the intersection of Callands and Sago Roads.
Two cars collided in uptown Martinsville Tuesday morning, closing an intersection while workers cleared the vehicles and the debris from the road.
Over 2,000 people in the Martinsville area were served a home-cooked hot meal Christmas Day morning.
The occupants of two vehicles escaped injury from a crash in Henry County Sunday night that left one vehicle on its side and another with heavy damage stopped in the median.
No one was injured when a red mustang left the roadway on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale just after midnight Tuesday night.
Workers opened the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday, finding its contents in good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln isn't a rare find.
Power went out Sunday morning about 8 a.m. on the South Side of Martinsville when a four-door compact car clipped a utility pole.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
One Virginia family received the keys to their new 3D-printed home in time for Christmas. It is Habitat for Humanity's first 3D-printed home in the nation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.