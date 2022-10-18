Jones: Job or council seat?

The City of Martinsville says Council candidate LC Jones will have to quit his job if he’s elected in November.

Jones, who is a Martinsville Police officer currently assigned to Martinsville Middle School as a resource officer, says it’s a case of the City changing the rules after he decided to run.

“I asked in April if there would be a problem with me running for Council, and I asked again in May and was told nobody had a problem with it,” said Jones. “Then in June they changed the rules.”

City Attorney Eric Monday admitted that was indeed the case.

“It was changed by the city manager and H.R. (Human Resources) when the ‘rumor mill’ had it a city employee may be running and it was discovered there was no policy,” Monday wrote by email. “Other Virginia localities were consulted, particularly Lynchburg, and the policy was written based on those consultations.”

The Martinsville Employee Manual, with an effective date of June 1, 2022, adds a new line on page 30 to the list of restricted political activities: “Any employee that attains a position on the Martinsville City Council must resign their position with the City, due to conflict of interest.”

Previous editions of the employee manual did not contain the added sentence now listed as Section 7.8.1e.

Jones said he spoke with Deputy Chief Rob Fincher about his plans and was told he was “good to go” after Fincher checked with Police Chief Eddie Cassady and Monday.

Fincher said he would normally not respond to a request for comment about anything involving politics unless it was directly related to a crime or the protection of the citizens, but he would make an exception in this case because it involved one of the department's employees and he believed it was in the “best interest of truth to give the correct chain of events.”

In a response by email, Fincher wrote that the following events happened before Jones filed to run for City Council:

“LC Jones approached me and said that he intended to run for City Council and wanted to know if there was a policy against such,” Fincher wrote. “I told him that I would check with H.R. and the city attorney. I went to both and asked if there was a policy against a city employee running for City Council. I did not identify by name which city employees had asked. At that time there was not a policy against it, however I was advised that it was something that needed further looking into.”

Jones said he waited for a couple of weeks and hadn’t heard from Fincher, so he contacted him again.

“LC Jones contacted me back to check on the status,” Fincher wrote. “I told him that at that time there was not a policy prohibiting it. Seeing a potential unaddressed issue in our employee policy, the City contacted other municipalities to determine the best policy for our employees.”

Fincher said after consultations with other localities, a new policy was drafted and Jones was notified.

“Chief Cassady and myself discussed that we must notify LC Jones immediately, before he filed to run,” Fincher wrote. “Chief Cassady, in my presence, immediately called LC Jones to inform him of the policy. Jones did not advise what he intended to do. We later found out from other sources that he had filed to run for office.”

“Since then it’s been a hostile work environment for me,” said Jones. “I feel like I’m being discouraged, like the City is trying to bully me. Even in the police department you can see a change in how they deal with me.”

Jones said he recently filed for a needed new pair of shoes and the department refused the request.

“'We’re not going to buy you a new pair of shoes,'” Jones repeated what he was told. “'We don’t know if you’re going to be here after November.'”

Said Monday: “The city manager is the employer of all city employees other than the city attorney and an employee serving as his boss is clearly an irreconcilable conflict of interest.”