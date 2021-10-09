Keesee Fund adds trustees, staff

Ryan R. Hutchinson and Dean Andrew H. Wakefield have been elected to the board of trustees of the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund Inc., and Sandra H. Prillaman and B. Renee Fulcher have joined the staff.
Hutchinson lives in Wake Forest, N.C.,and is an elder of Open Door Church in Raleigh, N.C. A graduate of University of Tampa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree, he is the executive vice president for Operations at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest.
Wakefield lives in Lillington, N.C. A graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree and Duke University with a PhD in New Testament, he is the dean of Campbell University Divinity School. He also teaches New Testament Greek, New Testament survey courses and courses on the writings of the New Testament at Campbell University Divinity School. He has been a Baptist preacher.
Prillaman lives in Ridgeway and is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A graduate of American National University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, she serves as the fund’s executive director. She is married to Scott Prillaman.
Fulcher lives in Ferrum and attends Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church. A graduate of American National University with an associate’s degree in accounting, she serves as the fund’s finance administrator/grant associate. Her husband is Jeff Fulcher.
The Keesee Fund was founded in 1941 through the wills of Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Keesee. The fund provides grants to students who are citizens of the United States and are residents of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Grant recipients must attend one of the seminaries or divinity schools associated with the Southern Baptist Convention or the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.
The Keesee Fund also makes funds available annually for scholarships to universities and military academies associated with the Baptist General Association of Virginia.
For the 2021 – 22 school year, trustees awarded grants totaling $2,333,966 to 476 students. In addition to the grants awarded, the trustees allocated $407,500 in scholarships to universities and military academies.
Other trustees are Dr. David D. Burhans, G. Paul Fletcher, the Rev. Douglas T. Ramsey, Betty B. Pigg, Martha W. Medley, Georgia P. Compton and the Rev. John T. Fulcher.
Dr. David D. Burhans is the president.
For more information, write to the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund Inc., P.O. Box 431, Martinsville, VA, 24114.