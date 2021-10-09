Keesee Fund adds trustees, staff

Ryan R. Hutchinson and Dean Andrew H. Wakefield have been elected to the board of trustees of the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund Inc., and Sandra H. Prillaman and B. Renee Fulcher have joined the staff.

Hutchinson lives in Wake Forest, N.C.,and is an elder of Open Door Church in Raleigh, N.C. A graduate of University of Tampa with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree, he is the executive vice president for Operations at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest.

Wakefield lives in Lillington, N.C. A graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree and Duke University with a PhD in New Testament, he is the dean of Campbell University Divinity School. He also teaches New Testament Greek, New Testament survey courses and courses on the writings of the New Testament at Campbell University Divinity School. He has been a Baptist preacher.

Prillaman lives in Ridgeway and is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A graduate of American National University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, she serves as the fund’s executive director. She is married to Scott Prillaman.