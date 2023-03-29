Lawrence Mitchell has been chosen by Martinsville City Council to fill the rest of the unexpired term of former council member Chad Martin.

He was sworn in at the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mitchell was one of four citizens who had requested to be considered for the position. The others were Teresa Spencer, Khalil Baker and Joe Martin.

City Council interviewed the four candidates in closed session on March 15 and it took until Monday night for a decision to be made.

“I was surprised,” Mitchell said on Wednesday of having been appointed. “I didn’t know it was coming, because it was such a lengthy process.”

After the March 15 interviews, the candidates were interviewed again Monday evening, he said.

“Later on that evening the mayor, LC [Jones], stopped by the house and told me, ‘You’ve been chosen,’ about 9:30. It was a relief, because it was just so much waiting.”

When asked his goals for his role, he said, “I really don’t have an agenda as an appointee. If I had an agenda, then I should present it to the public and run for office. I stressed that to the council when I talked to them: ‘As an appointee your job is to serve who appoints you. My agenda is the City’s agenda right now.’”

He does have a goal, however, of bringing professionalism to City Council, he said.

With what was “going on in the past year in the Council, it was time for some calm in the Council and in the government. With reversion and ... all the controversy that was was going on in Council, I expressed to them that the City, even myself as a citizen, was tired. We wanted to see the City function, and I thought that this was the time to calm it down, do the business of the City, build a foundation for the Council.”

If people saw City Council operating more appropriately, he said, “more people may come forward to serve in different things.”

He’ll bring in years of experience working with government and the law.

Mitchell, 70, is a 1982 graduate of the DC School of Law. One of his first jobs was in litigation support for the Department of Justice.

He then taught at the DC School of Law, and next worked for the Department of Justice. For 20 years he was in the Civil Rights Division, with half that time in immigration and the rest in a special investigation unit. For 2 1/2 years he worked in the US Attorney’s office in Washington on gang homicides.

After his time with the Department of Justice, Mitchell volunteered with the United Nations, going “to different countries when they needed my expertise in human rights,” he said.

Martin was elected to Martinsville City Council on Nov. 8, 2016. He served for two years as vice mayor and was re-elected to a second term on Jan. 4, 2021. His seat comes up for re-election again in November 2024, but he resigned on Feb. 28.

For most of Martin’s time on Council a majority of members — Martin, Jennifer Bowles, Danny Turner and Kathy Lawson — had supported reversion (converting Martinsville from an independent city to a town within Henry County). Only Council Member Tammy Pearson was against reversion. Bowles and Turner lost their bids for re-election and were replaced by Aaron Rawls and LC Jones, who had campaigned against reversion. Mitchell had publicly criticized the candidates who supported reversion. The newly configured City Council voted in January to stop to reversion process.