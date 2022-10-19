Lisa Lambrecht is new CFO of HopeTree

HopeTree Family Services has appointed Lisa Lambrecht as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she will oversee HopeTree’s statewide financial operations, business office and information technology.

Lambrecht's background in finance and accounting includes 20 years of senior leadership experience on projects for different types of corporate clients of varying sizes.

“We could not be more pleased that Lisa chose HopeTree,” stated Jon Morris, president and CEO of HopeTree, in a press release. “Her skills, education and experience are impeccable. But her leadership and commitment to our core values truly makes her perfect for HopeTree.”

“The opportunity with HopeTree was a marriage of passion, purpose and values for me,” Lambrecht stated in the release. “I have always felt my purpose in life was to serve the community while using my talents to help improve the lives of others. A philosophy of people helping people and being good stewards with the gifts entrusted to us is what drew me to the credit union industry. I found these same ideals, and so much more, in HopeTree’s core values of Ministry, People, Stewardship, Excellence and Accountability.”

Lambrecht is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and an M.B.A. with an accounting specialization from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. Lambrecht comes to HopeTree with 23 years in the credit union industry, with her most recent role being executive vice president of ValleyStar Credit Union.

A native of Chesapeake, Lambrecht spent 13 years in Richmond before settling in Franklin County in 2019. In her free time, Lambrecht enjoys camping, hiking, riding ATVs, kayaking, and spending time with her husband, two children, and friends.

HopeTree is a faith-based human services organization in Virginia. It offers ministries for at-risk children and teenagers and their families, including therapeutic foster care and group homes, developmental disabilities services and HopeTree Academy.

Its website is hopetreefs.org.