 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lisa Lambrecht is new CFO of HopeTree

  • 0
Lisa Lambrecht

Lisa Lambrecht

 Holly Kozelsky

HopeTree Family Services has appointed Lisa Lambrecht as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she will oversee HopeTree’s statewide financial operations, business office and information technology.

Lambrecht's background in finance and accounting includes 20 years of senior leadership experience on projects for different types of corporate clients of varying sizes.

“We could not be more pleased that Lisa chose HopeTree,” stated Jon Morris, president and CEO of HopeTree, in a press release. “Her skills, education and experience are impeccable. But her leadership and commitment to our core values truly makes her perfect for HopeTree.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The opportunity with HopeTree was a marriage of passion, purpose and values for me,” Lambrecht stated in the release. “I have always felt my purpose in life was to serve the community while using my talents to help improve the lives of others. A philosophy of people helping people and being good stewards with the gifts entrusted to us is what drew me to the credit union industry. I found these same ideals, and so much more, in HopeTree’s core values of Ministry, People, Stewardship, Excellence and Accountability.”

People are also reading…

Lambrecht is a graduate of Old Dominion University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and an M.B.A. with an accounting specialization from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. Lambrecht comes to HopeTree with 23 years in the credit union industry, with her most recent role being executive vice president of ValleyStar Credit Union.

A native of Chesapeake, Lambrecht spent 13 years in Richmond before settling in Franklin County in 2019. In her free time, Lambrecht enjoys camping, hiking, riding ATVs, kayaking, and spending time with her husband, two children, and friends.

HopeTree is a faith-based human services organization in Virginia. It offers ministries for at-risk children and teenagers and their families, including therapeutic foster care and group homes, developmental disabilities services and HopeTree Academy.

Its website is hopetreefs.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Tuesday morning Bassett Furniture had an offer from a buyer at a 27% premium over current stock value, but by Tuesday evening the company had rejected that offer as undervalued.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Fire destroys mobile home

Fire destroys mobile home

A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert