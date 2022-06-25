Local reaction to abortion ruling is mixed

While local responses to the abortion ruling have fired up the phone lines and private social media posts between friends and acquaintances, people are less vocal publicly on their feelings.

However, some area residents shared their perspectives with the Bulletin on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which reversed Roe v. Wade, the results of which put whether or not abortion should be legal back into the hands of the states. Over social media announcements, the Bulletin asked people to send in their feelings on the matter.

"Today the Supreme Court decided I have no right to what happens to my own body," Ashleigh Pritchard wrote to the Bulletin on Friday.

"I have no right to what my own future holds. I have no right to self determination. I have no right to self preservation. They decided I am not human," Pritchard wrote.

Patrick Rusmisel of Ridgeway contended that any need for abortions should be obsolete anyway.

"First, in 1973, the argument was that abortion should be 'safe, legal and rare.' Now we hear from the pro choice folks to 'celebrate your abortion.'

"Second, the availability of birth control has increased over the years and an unwanted pregnancy should be rare, but evidence shows that the majority of abortions are performed as a result of unprotected sex, with foreseeable results.

"Third, medical science has advanced to the point that the mother and child are fairly safe, and the old explanation of 'it’s to protect the mother's health' is no longer as valid," Rusmisel wrote.

However, Austin Gonzo Craig of Bassett maintains that abortion never was a matter for the nation to decide.

"The overturning of Roe v. Wade should have happened 49 years ago," Craig wrote. "It was based on a lie and had nothing to do with the Constitution, so it reverts back to the states."

"Well said," agreed Mark Clemmons of Martinsville.

"It’s honestly a nightmare," wrote Ariel Vaughn of Axton. "People thought we were being dramatic in 2016, but look at what’s happened. From the looks of the Opinion and concurrence, this is just the beginning — next the rights to contraceptives and gay marriage will be under attack.

"It’s honestly an equality issue. After today, whatever state a woman lives in determines whether or not she has the same rights to control her life that a man has in every state. That is not equality at all," Vaughn concluded.

Area native Lowell Spencer describes himself as a Constitutionalist and a "liberal and conservative, depending on the subject."

"Abortion is not a Right while having a firearm is a right," Spencer wrote. "The difference between the two? The previous isn't written in the Constitution, the latter is specifically written in the 2nd Amendment.

"This ruling is actually consistent with the way SCOTUS [Supreme Court of the United States] decides cases. The SCOTUS didn't decide the legal status of abortions. The Court simply decided it is an issue for the 50 states to allow its citizens, through legislation, to codify into law the issue verses the court ruling of Roe v. Wade.

"Think about it for a moment," Spencer continued. "The SCOTUS took power away from the SCOTUS and federal government and handed power back to the states. This actually another separation of powers case.

"This is in line with the Constitution as a check of power between the federal government and states. This is ruled under the 10th Amendment. The argument of using the 4th of privacy to justify abortion was decided incorrectly. How? The Court created a right which isn't written in the Constitution.

"This is where the 10th Amendment comes into play," Spencer continued. "Powers not given to the federal government are reserved to the states and the people.

"A state can make a law allowing abortions and even make it a right under the state's constitution," Spencer concluded.

"This overturn will mostly affect poor women, which includes a direct target against women of color," wrote Melody Cartwright of Martinsville. "(Mostly) White Nationalists who proudly claim that this is a matter of morality and religion, are also going against what was intended by the founding fathers. 'The separation of church and state' is explained by Thomas Jefferson and others regarding the first amendment of the United States Constitution. ...

"This will not only affect the personal health and family planning for poor women, it will dramatically change their ability to provide financially for their children. Women, already second-class citizens, still making less than males and allowed far less supervisory positions, will now be devalued even more.

"It seems that conservatives are so intent on saving the unborn. However, after the baby is born, then they are often just as adamant to insist that the poor mother then support their responsibility. Which is it? Concern for the unborn fetus or absolute apathy for the viable child?"

