Local students named to the dean's list at Radford University

Radford University announces its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who have been named to the dean's list have grade point averages of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on pass-fail basis, have no grade lower than a C and no incomplete grades.
Local students named to the dean's list include:
- From Axton: Hunter Greer; Pierson Turner, pre-nursing;
- From Bassett: Charlie Koger; Erica Gilley, English; Dakota Moore, health sciences; Shyheim Woods, psychology;
- From Cascade: Demario Harris, finance;
- From Collinsville: Krista Martin and Noelya Santiago; Victoria Dean, criminal justice; Noah Inman, exercise, sport & health; James Franklin, marketing; Chaney Gordon, nursing; Jayana Fuller, respiratory therapy; Kelcea Taylor, social work
- From Henry: Serena Prillaman, accounting;
- From Martinsville: Kevin Garibay, accounting; Jasmine Hayzlett, with a major in nursing; Alivia Pinnix and Heidi Pinnix; Tonita Parks, art; Emily Westmoreland, exercise, sport & health; Taylor Hill, healthcare administration; Sophia Mansour-Bruderer, health sciences; Mackenzie Edmonds, interdisciplinary studies; Kristin Martin, interdisciplinary studies; Kaitlin Keene, medical laboratory science; Dorien Harper, management; Shenika Bowles, nursing; Shania Deshazo, nursing; Jazmine Hayzlett, nursing; Maranda Johns, occupational therapy assistant; Katanie Stockton, recreation, parks & tourism; Davis Byrd;
- From Ridgeway: Liliana Dailey; Jaquan Perkins, communication; Kelcie Lemons, communication sciences & disorders; Lauren Handy, exercise, sport & health;
- From Patrick Springs: Logan McGhee, nursing; Jeffrey Winikur, nursing;
- From Stuart: Emily Eames; Andy Lin, accounting; Joshua Cockram, allied health sciences; Alessandra Moran, biology; Sandile Hill, management; Logan Hutchens, social sciences;
- From Spencer: Whitley Manns, with a major in nursing; Naomi Manns, foreign languages;
- From Stuart: Levi Williams, Luke Williams and Kevin Wood; Amonte Carter, exercise, sport & health; Jenny Turner, nursing; Sydney Wilson, nursing.