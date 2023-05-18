Local law enforcement officers came together on Wednesday in City Council Chambers to remember and honor 10 officers from the area who died in the line of duty.

Those officers recognized in the annual service were: Martinsville Police Officer George F. Carter (1919), Henry County Deputy John Hughes Mitchell (1922), Bassett Police Officer George S. Frame (1923), Fieldale Police Officer John J. Johnston (1945), Virginia State Police Officer Charles Eugene Morris (1962), Henry County Deputy William Herman Ferguson (1975), Henry County Deputy George Melvin Brown (1984), Henry County Deputy Paul Edward Grubb (1989), Martinsville Police Officer Jonathan W. Bowling (2005), Virginia State Police Officer James Michael Phillippi (2014).

In 2022, there were seven officers in Virginia who paid the ultimate sacrifice: Broadnax Chief of Police Joe Carey (struck by vehicle), Henrico County Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton (automobile crash), Covington Police Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie (gunfire), Fairfax County Sgt. John Joseph Donohue, (Covid 19), Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter (gunfire), Virginia Beach Master Police Officer David J. Nieves (Covid 19), and Portsmouth Sgt. Malek Z. Majzoub (Covid 19).

There were 246 deaths in the U.S. in 2022 involving law enforcement officers.

Peace Officers' Memorial Day began in 1961 and a proclamation was signed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 designating May 15 as the official memorial day and the calendar week of May 15 as Police Week.