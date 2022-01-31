100 dams from local area are now inventoried in a national database

There are exactly 100 dams in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, inventoried in a recently updated national list available through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The National Inventory of Dams (NID) documents all known dams in the U.S. and its territories and is designed to provide the ability to search for data about dams throughout the United States and also serves as a resource to support awareness of dams and actions to prepare for a dam-related emergency, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.

The updated list now available shows 54 dams in Patrick County, 44 in Henry County and two in Martinsville.

Dams in the database are more than 25 feet high with more than 15 acre-feet in storage or at least 6 feet high with more than 50 acre-feet storage, as well as situated so that downstream flooding would likely result in loss of human life and/or disrupt access to critical facilities.

Perhaps the most scenic and well-known dam in the area that is on the list is Phillpott Dam.

The NID shows this dam was built in 1948 and began hydropower production in 1953. It stands 220 feet high at an elevation of 1,148 feet.

The primary purpose of Philpott Dam is to reduce the risk of flooding, but it also provides hydroelectric production, recreation, a water supply and a fish and wildlife pond, the NID shows.

Spanning 3,000 acres of water, the lake created by Philpott Dam is surrounded by lands that are managed by the Corps of Engineers, the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the DWR states.

The Corps of Engineers also operates a visitor center offering information, interpretive displays and spectacular views of the lake and the dam.

There is also a system of water trails called "The Philpott Blueway" that is easily accessible from surrounding parks, boat launches and campgrounds, the DWR states.

The Philpott Lake boasts good populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, walleye, crappie and catfish, according to Virginia Outdoors, a resource for Virginia anglers and hunters and the DWR 2021 Smith River fisheries report shows 85% of reported catches were brown trout and the rest were rainbow trout.

The complete national inventory of dams available through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lists at total of 92,071 dams across the country.

The database contains information about a dam's location, type, size, purpose, uses and benefits, date of last inspections and other structural and geographical information.

The NID is used to assist federal, state, and local agencies develop safety policies, but also available to the public over the internet.

Congress charged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1970s to identify, inspect and inventory all dams nationwide, the website states.

The first inventory was published in 1975 and by 1982, records for more than 68,153 dams had been gathered.

The current list shows dams that meet the criteria have an average age of 61 years.

While 75% of the dams are considered of high hazard potential, only 3% are equipped to provide hydropower.

