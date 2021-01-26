100 residents Henry County and Martinsville have died from COVID-19

The death toll for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District rose by three more on Tuesday even as thousands flocked to sign up for a vaccine against the dread disease.
That’s now 160 casualties in the district as recorded by the Virginia Department of Health, and with one new death each, there have been 100 residents of Henry County (68) and Martinsville (32) who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The third victim revealed Tuesday was the 32nd from Franklin County, which also saw 40 new cases even as students and teachers returned to in-school learning under safety precautions that some teachers have argued are inadequate.
These deaths could have occurred during the past several weeks, because VDH often awaits death certificates to confirm cause of death. We don't know much about individual deaths, but each case is tracked by a person's residence.
We do know that these latest victims were two men and a woman. One of them is at least 80 years old – as half the victims are (79) – but one was 60-69 and the other 70-79. Those three age groups account for all but 17 of the deaths.
One victim was Black, one white and one Latino, only the third Latino in the district to die. Statewide, Latinos represent 14% of all cases and 8% of the 6,174 who have died.
There were 87 new cases and two hospitalizations in the district.
In addition to Franklin County, Henry County and Martinsville had 23 new cases apiece. Patrick County had one new case. Martinsville had both new hospitalizations.
The 7-day average of new cases rose slightly, to 72, and the 14-day rate per 100,000 population was at 865.5.
Some 168 new tests were conducted in the district on Monday, and the positivity rate ticked up to 16.6% (it was 16.3% on Monday morning) in 53,688 tests.
That’s perhaps why so many people are flocking to the sign up for the vaccine.
More than 18,000 people signed up on Monday under Phase 1b of the VDH vaccination plan to receive first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
As of Tuesday, nearly 500,000 doses had been distributed across Virginia at an average of nearly 25,000 doses per day. There are 64,381 who are fully vaccinated.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 5,677 doses have been distributed under Phase 1a, and 468 are fully vaccinated.
Under Phase 1b vaccines are available to 65 or older, those in fields of employment or essential employees who face the public — such as teachers, firefighters, law enforcement or food servers – and those between the ages of 16 and 64 who have a medical condition that may make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties Health can register at https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9, and officials are listing updated information on the WPHD website and the department’s Facebook page.
And there are paper copies of the information being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.
VDH officials reminded those who had registered – and those who wanted to register – to remain patient.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,101 cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont district, with 537 hospitalizations and those 160 deaths. They break down like this:
- Henry County: 3,578 cases, 246 hospitalizations, 68 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,317, 112, 32.
- Patrick County: 1,000, 76, 28.
- Franklin County: 3,206, 103, 32.
By comparison, Danville has reported 3,412 cases (64 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 3,952 (46 deaths).
Statewide there have been 483,326 cases, with those 6,174 deaths -- up by 93 since Monday – and 20,860 hospitalizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.