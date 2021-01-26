100 residents Henry County and Martinsville have died from COVID-19

The death toll for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District rose by three more on Tuesday even as thousands flocked to sign up for a vaccine against the dread disease.

That’s now 160 casualties in the district as recorded by the Virginia Department of Health, and with one new death each, there have been 100 residents of Henry County (68) and Martinsville (32) who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The third victim revealed Tuesday was the 32nd from Franklin County, which also saw 40 new cases even as students and teachers returned to in-school learning under safety precautions that some teachers have argued are inadequate.

These deaths could have occurred during the past several weeks, because VDH often awaits death certificates to confirm cause of death. We don't know much about individual deaths, but each case is tracked by a person's residence.

We do know that these latest victims were two men and a woman. One of them is at least 80 years old – as half the victims are (79) – but one was 60-69 and the other 70-79. Those three age groups account for all but 17 of the deaths.